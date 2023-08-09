'Muh Racism': Emory Researchers Blame Black Diabetes Epidemic on White Supremacy

Researchers at what is widely considered the most elite medical institution in the South, Emory University, have come to the brave and stunning conclusion that the culprit for the black type II diabetes epidemic is White Supremacy™.

That’s right: unbeknownst to the world, those dastardly MAGA deplorables apparently forcibly injected blacks all across the country with high fructose corn syrup straight into their bloodstreams and forced them to remain sedentary for decades, even centuries — a crime which had gone undiscovered until Emory cracked the case and sent the findings of their investigation to The Lancet, the esteemed medical journal, in an article titled “Disparities in diabetes prevalence and management by race and ethnicity in the USA: defining a path forward.”

Via The College Fix (emphasis added):

The researchers used a framework that “consider[s] the domains of health behaviours and social norms, structural racism, access to high-quality care, economic development, and public awareness.” “Structural racism play[s] a prominent role at all levels,” of these domains, the scholars wrote… The academic paper called on healthcare professionals and policy makers to “recognize their role in health disparities both based on historical policy decisions as well as current ones to make necessary policy changes to reduce disparities [in diabetes].

In all seriousness, this is the kind of Social Justice™ trash that does way more harm than good — not only in terms of societal welfare as a whole but specifically in terms of the people it purports to help.

This study examined specifically type II diabetes, which is almost exclusively lifestyle-induced, as opposed to type 1 diabetes, which is usually an inherited condition from birth (although it can develop at any time) that results from an autoimmune condition.

The reason that black people come down with type II diabetes — in fact, the reason that almost all people of any race develop it — is because they stuff their faceholes with high-fructose corn syrup and do not get enough exercise — full-stop.

While it might be possible that genetic factors and even, yes, environmental ones, make it statistically likelier at a population level that one group will develop the disease, it is by no means a fatalistic, Calvinistic prospect. Each individual has the opportunity to dramatically reduce his risk factors and, in all likelihood, avoid the disease.

But, then again, preaching healthy eating habits and advocating personal responsibility might put the race hustlers out of a job, so it’ll have to be pinned on whitey.

I, for one, blame the medical establishment, as represented by these Emory researchers, at least in part, for the diabetes epidemic among all races.