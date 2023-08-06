Postmodern Irony: NYU Hosts 'Whites Only' Seminar to Fix Race Relations

We’re fully through the looking glass on race relations in the West. The irony is so thick you can taste it.

The esteemed and enlightened NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development has just wrapped up a series of “whites-only” “antiracist” workshops, the organizers of which having apparently no sense of irony or self-awareness.

Via NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development:

Beginning February 1st, 2023, the Education Justice Research and Organizing Collaborative (EJ-ROC) at NYU Metro Center will host a series of six (6) monthly workshops designed specifically for white public school parents in New York City committed to becoming anti-racist and to collaboratively building equitable, powerful, multiracial parent communities in their schools. (emphasis added)

What better way, naturally, to become “anti-racist” and “build multiracial parent communities” than by re-instituting Jim Crow-era segregation?

Continuing:

Sessions will include a wide array of exercises, conversations, and lessons; ranging from exploring readings, podcasts, and reflections on the impact of white supremacy on our thinking and practices. These workshop sessions will also engage real-time challenges participants are facing in their schools with feedback and help to work through, as well as discussion of actions we can take to challenge and dismantle racist policies and practices in our schools and communities.

Might they start “dismantling racist policies” with the whites-only seminar?

Continuing:

Workshop topics will include: How internalized white superiority shows up in our actions, relationships, and institutions

Being allies/accomplices to parents of color in our schools & a historical look at white anti-racist allies

Building authentic relationships with other parents across race & class

Building an anti-racist practice & interrupting racism when confronted with it We encourage groups of 2-3 parents from the same school to apply together. Cost: The cost for the workshop series is $360 per person.

What a state of affairs when white liberals will pay hundreds of dollars apiece to gather exclusively with other whites and learn how to best make up for being an irredeemably evil white racist.

In the run-up to the seminar, facilitators reportedly drafted a memo, ostensibly to quell anticipated criticism for being openly racist, titled “Why a White Space” that reads, in part:

In order to challenge racism and dismantle white supremacy, white people need to unlearn racism and discover the ways we enact white privilege. This is a long, difficult, and sometimes painful process. It’s helpful to have a space where other white people engaged in this process can support and challenge us, without having to always subject people of color to further undue trauma or pain as we stumble and make mistakes. Having a community of white anti-racist people gives us hope, helps us grow our practice, and gives us strength to stay in it for the long haul.

“Woke or racist?” rhetorically reads the headline for the segment on Glenn Greenwald’s show. I love Greenwald, but this is a silly headline: wokeism is explicitly racist, and there is no way to unthread that needle.

Racism — and rabid racism at that — is the ideology of wokeism, which posits that history is best examined through the lens of racial struggle and other struggles between classes designated as oppressors and oppressed, whose interests are permanently and fundamentally at odds. Under wokeist dogma, there can be no racial reconciliation of the sort MLK advocated because racial conflict is perpetual and unfixable. There is no wokeism without racism any more than there can be baseball without a bat or water molecule without hydrogen.