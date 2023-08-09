BREAKING: Feinstein Falls at Home, Goes to Hospital

Nonagenarian Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) tripped and fell at her San Francisco home on Tuesday, and she was taken to the hospital. TMZ (of all outlets) broke the news.

“We do not know how serious her injuries are … only that she was taken to a nearby hospital,” the celebrity gossip site reported. “We’re told she returned home Tuesday night.”

The senator’s office released a statement late on Tuesday night, which read, “Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home. All of her scans were clear and she returned home.”

Feinstein has been the focus of much discussion about the age of some of the people we’ve sent to Washington, D.C., from both parties. She spent several months in the hospital earlier in the year after a bout with shingles, Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and encephalitis.

When she returned to the Capitol, aides pushed her in a wheelchair, and she looked noticeably in bad health. Earlier this summer, an aide had to tell Feinstein to simply vote on a matter in committee rather than read the speech she had prepared.

Feinstein has been in the Senate since 1992 and has served in some form of elected office since 1970. She has declared that she won’t seek re-election in 2024, but figures from both parties have called on her to resign ahead of the election.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have more details as they become available.