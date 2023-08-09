This Is Getting So Ridiculous. Check Out What the Big Tech Goons Are up to Now.

It’s so ridiculous that it would be funny if it weren’t so deadly serious. We thought censorship by Facebook and other social-media companies was bad, but that was only the tip of the iceberg.

Every week now I get an email showing which articles have been demonetized by Big Tech. If an article is demonetized, it means we can’t run ads on it. We still have to pay our writers for their work, but because we can’t run ads, we have to take a loss on it.

Here are some of the articles that have been demonetized just in the last three weeks:

Notice any patterns here? The Powers That Be don’t want us writing about climate change or COVID-19 — unless we agree that climate change is an immediate existential threat to the world and that the CDC and Anthony Fauci got everything right in their response to COVID. Telling the truth about transgenderism is another topic that gets us slapped with flags. Oh, and this article will most likely be demonetized too.

If you’ve ever taken a business class — or if you have half a brain cell — you know you won’t be in business long if you are paying out more than you take in. We’ve obviously got a big problem on our hands.

Like I said, it’s ridiculous. They’re essentially holding a gun to our head and saying, “Nice little website you’ve got there. It’d be a shame if anything happened to it.” They’re leaving us with two choices: stop writing about these important topics, or keep on writing about them and lose money. They think squeezing us financially is how they’ll finally silence us. The Left doesn’t have good arguments on these topics, so they’re using the immense power they hold over the digital ad industry to shut us up.

It’s not going to work.

I promise you that PJ Media will continue to write about these topics. We’re not backing down.

