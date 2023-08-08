How Many Thousands Did Corporate State Media COVID Misinformation Potentially Kill?

When will these super-spreaders of misinformation have all of their social media accounts frozen and the entire weight of the government borne down upon them to crush their speech rights?

Or are we just done with the pretense of equal justice under the law as a civilization?

Via Fortune, here is an April 2021 article titled “It’s official: Vaccinated people don’t transmit COVID-19” (emphasis added):

“Our data from the CDC today suggests that vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick, and that it’s not just in the clinical trials but it’s also in real-world data,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told Rachel Maddow on Monday, March 29. Walensky was describing the results of a new CDC study of vaccinated Americans, which found that they not only had very high resistance to COVID-19, but also to asymptomatic infections of the SARS-CoV-2 virus – and, by extension, are very unlikely to spread it to other people. It’s good news, of course… Now, to the new CDC study. While it has finally freed federal public health officials to declare that vaccinated people don’t carry the virus, it’s hardly a surprising finding.

We know definitively that the claim that vaccinated people could not transmit the virus was a lie from the outset because Pfizer never tested transmission in its clinical trials — while, according to a whistleblower, allegedly committing fraud by rigging its trial to get emergency use authorization for its mRNA injections in the process.

From a common-sense, baseline-understanding-of-biology perspective, this claim was also ludicrous from the start given that COVID-19, like other coronaviruses, constantly mutates. This is why flu vaccines must be continually updated to match the latest strain — and, even then, they often miss the mark because predicting the next big flu strain is a shot in the dark.

This whole narrative was stupid on its face for anyone unwilling to reflexively swallow what The Science™ was shoving down the public’s throats. Yet the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” line continued for many, many months after the shots went to market. Even Joe Biden got in on the action.

So let’s work through the NPC liberal hive mind logic — to the extent it can be called logic, fact-free as it is — regarding masking, social distancing, etc.

If you have paid attention over the past three years, you might recall that the Public Health™ authorities and their compliant media claimed over and over and over again that masking and social distancing literally save lives.

Furthermore, they promised that the masking and social distancing would end once enough of the population took the shots due to a phenomenon called “herd immunity” (which, incidentally, like all of their other lies, turned out not to ever bear fruit for reasons of constant mutations I have already mentioned).

The logic, of course, was that because of the original big lie — that the vaccinated do not transmit the virus — the other mitigation efforts could be abandoned once everyone and their dog got shot up. For instance, here is disgraced CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in May 2021 telling the injected that they don’t need to mask or social distance anymore.

So if we take at face value the mantra that masking and social distancing literally save lives, as they claim, dovetailing with their false claims that the vaccinated cannot transmit, why would we not assume that potentially millions of people across the country saw this propaganda, assumed they were safe from contracting and spreading COVID-19, and hit the town to live it up, potentially infecting and being infected in the process? How many of those died?

In conclusion, by their own pseudoscientific standards and pretzel logic, borrowing their own turn of phrase originally used in the Bush era to attack the administration for its Iraq War policy: Fortune lied and children died! Rochelle Walensky lied and people died!

How strange, then, that these entities and the institutions they represent still have their social media accounts in good standing while mine and millions of others were permanently suspended for distributing true information that posterity proved to be accurate.

Surely the label “misinformation” isn’t weaponized to persecute enemies of the state? Not in the Land of the Free. Surely?