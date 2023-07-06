CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Warns of the 'Politicization of Science' in Outgoing Interview

Like a bad STD, disgraced outgoing CDC Director Rochelle Walensky — who championed the greatest pseudoscientific excesses of the Public Health™ authorities under the guise of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic — refuses to go away.

Instead of being made to grapple with her sponsorship of unconstitutional abuses perpetrated by her agency and the broader federal government in imminent retirement (the most she’s been subjected to is grilling Congressional testimony by Republicans), Walensky is permitted to make curtain calls in corporate state media to continue to spew the banal platitudes about alleged “misinformation” and the like that she made for years at the helm of CDC.

Via Washington Examiner (emphasis added):

If you thought the gaslighting couldn’t get any worse, think again. In what was likely her last interview as director of the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky lamented how political our response to COVID-19 became. The Wall Street Journal wrote that she “has a warning for the American people: Be on guard against misinformation and the politicization of science.” Walensky herself said that people should make health decisions based on “their own risk assessment and their own personal risks, but not through politics.”

Blackest pot, meet kettle.

Is this irony?

The gall of this woman to dare to continue to insert herself into the government’s war on “misinformation” — despite countless government narratives debunked at this point — speaks to the malignant narcissism of these people. It’s apparently a job requirement at this point for a Public Health™ executive.

Continuing:

During her tenure, Walensky repeatedly made public health decisions based on politics. Likely the clearest case was when she literally changed the wording of CDC guidance on school reopenings in early 2021 because the leader of the country’s second-largest teachers union, Randi Weingarten, texted her upset that it pushed too much for in-person learning… If that wasn’t enough, it was recently revealed that Walensky pushed for vaccine mandates under the pretense that vaccinated people “don’t carry the virus” and “don’t get sick,” even though she knew at the time it wasn’t true. Emails obtained from Freedom of Information Act requests confirm she knew about the research into breakthrough cases in January 2021, when vaccines first became widely available, yet did not acknowledge it for months.”

I have previously written about the scandalous, unethical relationship between Walensky and American Federation of Teachers head Randi Weingarten, who colluded to keep America’s schools closed years into the pandemic against the best interests of the nation’s youth they theoretically serve.

As well, I have reported at PJ Media on the revelation of emails showing that Walensky knew that her pseudoscientific claims that the COVID-19 shots stop transmission were factually incorrect even when she made them.

And this is just a sampling of the many violations of ethics and, in fact, basic decency that Walensky committed in her lucrative career at the CDC in the COVID era.