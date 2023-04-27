WATCH: Teachers' Union Head Randi Weingarten KO'ed in Congressional Hearings Over COVID School Closures

I’m sure there are many admirable individual teachers among the millions of them spread across the country. But on the whole, many of them are on par with DMV employees in terms of effort and commitment — at least in the diverse areas of metro Atlanta where I attended.

Why wouldn’t the teachers’ union be rotten as well and its corrupt leader the most rotten of them all?

In all fairness, it’s not all the teachers’ fault that most of them are checked out. They are small and expendable pawns in deeply impersonal bureaucracies that are primarily concerned with churning as many of their little charges through the system as possible with as few snags in the meat grinder as possible. That is their main incentive.

There are three kinds of teachers in public school, probably divided roughly into thirds: the ones who never really cared but like the benefits the union negotiates for them, the burned-out idealists, and the burned-out idealists in training.

The degeneracy of the public school teachers’ union is perhaps best illustrated by the preposterous and wholly unnecessary school closures enforced by the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and maintained in many jurisdictions well into 2021 — all while teachers raked in their pay unabated.

The Democrat wing of the uniparty state was also heavily implicated in the COVID-19 hysteria regarding school closures. According to one 2021 survey, a full 56% of Democrats supported vax mandates in all schools, irrespective of the fact that children’s risk from COVID is so low as to be statistically negligible.

The Public Health™ authorities, working hand in glove with the corporate media, were also heavily involved in maintaining the necessary fear to justify continued school closures.

Fauci said that the coronavirus vaccine regime for children younger than 4 years old will likely be three doses when it’s approved and vowed to make millions of Pfizer anti-viral pills available in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/8cObg0G372 — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) January 27, 2022

As revealed via questioning in the hearings yesterday, AFT boss Randi Weingarten has CDC Director Rochelle Walensky’s direct phone number, a privilege that even members of Congress outside of the corporate state’s favor don’t enjoy.

All that to say this: there is plenty of blame to go around, and all of these entities worked in close collaboration with one another to keep the terror going and kids cloistered at home, staring into computer screens for years. The AFT was at the very heart of the operation.

The net effect of this was to irrevocably damage children’s intellectual, social, and speech development.

With some of the context established, Weingarten appeared before Congress yesterday to account for her union’s role in the brutal school lockdowns.

It didn’t go very well for her.

Multiple Republican Representatives rhetorically bludgeoned her, but in my estimation, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) were most effective in exposing her status as a craven political operative for the biomedical state, bumbling and unable to answer basic, direct questions.