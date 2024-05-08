A SHOCKING Legal Loophole Allows Illegal Aliens to Vote in 2024

We were all wrong. We knew it was bad for our country when Joe Biden's Administration opened up the borders to Chinese military-aged males and others from around the world, including MS-13 butchers, terrorists, and economic migrants who mistook the S in U.S. for a dollar $ign. And while we knew this open borders policy was designed to allow these interlopers to vote, we believed it would only allow them to vote later — years later. We figured, rightly, that in the short term, these illegal aliens would crowd-source congressional areas to change the makeup of Congress. This was bad enough, but now we learn that these Democrat-NGO-tied aliens may be allowed to vote. This year. In 2024.

Here's how.

Will foreigners be able to choose our next president? As it turns out, yes, maybe even legally. Catherine Engelbrecht has discovered a federal law you may not have heard of. pic.twitter.com/3DlGnkhjOC — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 7, 2024

True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht is sounding the alarm. and the klaxons are sounding off on a 2005 addition to the U.S. criminal code.

Engelbrecht told Tucker Carlson that this addition to the criminal code could be used to codify the vote for the untold millions of strangers who have answered the Biden administration's call to crash our Southern Border.

We've seen many, many videos of people coming across the border who are talking about their excitement about voting for Joe Biden and claiming that they are citizens. But yet we hear debates in Congress where the congressman will say, you can't. Don't worry. Non-citizens can't vote. Who? It's a, it's a crime of perjury. It's a felony. So, okay, we took a deep look at the criminal code, and title 18 left us just gobsmacked because when you read all the way through it, as it lists all of the stipulations against non-citizen voting in federal elections and lays out the penalties. Therefore, scroll all the way down to the fine print.

Engelbrecht says people who have been invited by the Biden Administration believe they have been given the imprimatur of citizenship. The fine print in the criminal code allows illegal aliens to vote if they possess the "state of mind" that they are U.S. citizens.

[W]hat you read is that non-citizens can vote without penalty if at the time they are voting, they believe themselves to be U.S. citizens.

Read it. Imagine a left-wing lawfare lawyer bringing this issue to a federal court. And weep.





Don't laugh. There are places that allow people who believe that the park bench they sleep on or the bridge they park under or their van down by the river is their "home" to domicile there.

She told Carlson that this is a serious concern.

I will say that the state of mind idea is something that we've come up against in the past related to domicile. As we've done reviews of the voter rolls and you see people that are registered, but they're registered to vacant lots, they're registered to fast food restaurants … But, you know, residency is a state of mind.

In Texas, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) aligned with the Biden Administration have sent out missives to border crashers to vote for Joe.

Engelbrecht says, "We've been very concerned about the lack of availability to determine citizenship status, not just by groups like ours, but by states themselves."

Watch the interview for yourself and then head over to True the Vote to learn what you can do to stop this obviously planned effort to disenfranchise American voters. When you consider the anti-American forces at work on college campuses and the leftist lawfare against Donald Trump, is there any doubt that allowing all these strangers to vote is part of their plans for chaos and permanent power?