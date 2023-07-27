Climate Crazies Have Discovered That Summertime Is Hot

“Weather isn’t climate,” is a popular refrain among members of the Climate Cult whenever a sane person points out that the weather is out of sync with their doomsday scenarios. When the weather does fit their narrative du jour, however, it’s climate.

They’ve been on this see-saw for decades now. The summer of 2023 in the northern hemisphere is a little toastier than usual so — PRESTO! — weather is climate again. It’s easy to make things up when you’re on the side of the political aisle that has decided that words have no meanings and absolute truths are for suckers.

A recent article at Ars Technica was titled Climatologists: July’s intense heat “exactly what we expected to see.

I live in a desert, so July’s intense heat is what I expected to see too, geniuses. Year, after year, after year. I often visit family in Michigan during the winter. Cold weather is exactly what I expect to see when I do. I’m a natural climatologist, it would seem.

Here’s a snippet from the Chicken Little Brigade:

“The role of climate change is absolutely overwhelming,” she said. “It’s not surprising these meteorological events are happening at the same time. You expect to see them in the Northern Hemisphere summer. Our emissions have been rising faster and faster in the last few years, so it’s not a surprise to see the responses happening faster and faster. We have known this for a long time and we see exactly what we expected to see.”

In today’s episode, the role of “weather” will be played by “meteorological events,” both of which are now conveniently “climate.”

The main difference between the climate cultists and those of us who dwell in reality is that we know that can’t control climate or the weather or the sun. They love calling us “climate deniers,” which is not only inaccurate, but also not terribly creative. We are far more realistic about climate than they’ll ever be. Not only do we not deny it, but we understand that it will always be “absolutely overwhelming” because we don’t have a Harry Potter Weather Machine (formerly “Bush/Cheney Weather Machine”) to make weather and climate do what we want.

The elites in the Climate Cult find it impossible to communicate without hysteria and hyperbole. A morning trip to the toilet is an existential crisis for them. If they can’t make someone feel like eating bugs and/or plunging into the darkest despair after a casual exchange on the street, they feel that they’ve failed humanity.

As a kid in the 1970s, I was constantly told that global cooling and overpopulation were the twin assassins that would soon be finishing off Earth and humanity. Here in the third decade of the 20th century, I’ve lost count of how many extinction events we’ve survived since I was an adolescent. I’m starting to get the feeling that nothing can do us in.

We realists know that the climate fear mongering is a bunch of garbage. There is a popular belief among many skeptics that all of the climate change gloom and doom types know they’re full of it too.

That is true about some of them.

There are two classes in the Climate Cult: The Grifter Elites and the Brainwashed Faithful.

The Grifter Elites know they’re professional hoaxers. The Brainwashed Faithful — the much larger group — really believe that we’re doomed but we should ruin our lives to maybe make the doom happen just a little later. They’re a confused lot, the Faithful. If the Elites told them to survive on nothing but their own urine because it would reduce greenhouse gasses, they’d all be toasting each other with their tinkle within minutes.

The Elites have allowed the definition of “climate change” to morph so much over the years that it has less meaning than a Gene Simmons groupie encounter in 1985. Now they can use it for things like blaming a 260-million-year-old mass extinction event on it.

The Climate Cult devotees are an annoying and toxic combination of dishonesty and mental instability. As I wrote in my Morning Briefing earlier in the month, climate change hysteria is America’s biggest mental health crisis. I wish I could let them soil their diapers and ignore them, but Democrats keep trying to make taxpayers go broke funding their endless green dream follies.

So, I’ll keep hammering away at them. Right now, however, I’m going to make sure I have more than enough ice for tomorrow. It’s going to be 108 degrees here.

Because it’s July in the desert.