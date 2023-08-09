Joe Rogan Blasts Political Outrage Over 'Barbie' Movie: 'I Left Perplexed'

Famed podcaster Joe Rogan slammed critics of the movie, “Barbie,” on Tuesday during an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Rogan described the movie as one that is “fun” about “dolls who come to life.”

“A lot of people are upset about the Barbie movie, and I left perplexed,” Rogan said to his guest, Post Malone. He described the film as merely a “fun, silly movie about dolls who come to life.”

“But a lot of it is about the patriarchy, and it’s a comedy, it’s a comedy about dolls,” he said. “People are upset that it’s this progressive metaphor for life that they’re pushing progressive politics in this, and I’m like, ‘It’s a f–king doll movie!’ It’s a doll movie. It’s a fun movie about dolls who come to life and try to interact with the real world,” he argued.

Although Rogan denied the narrative that the movie was “anti-male,” he did, however, point out the film chose to make some interesting choices.

“No one’s ever done a movie like this before. This is not like anything else you could say. It was a bizarre movie, but it was a fun, silly movie. I laughed,” he said. “But at the end of it, I was like, ‘How did people get outraged at that?’ I know some people personally who said it’s anti-men. I’m like, ‘No, it’s making fun of dorks.’”

The famed podcaster rubbed off the idea of some people getting offended on behalf of the male characters in “Barbie,” seeing them as wholly representing men as a group. “Are we going to do this thing where we put all men as men, it’s one category, we’re not going to judge people as individuals?” he critiqued.

Rogan further illustrated that the separation between Barbies and Ken reflects exactly the way people treat the dolls in real life.

“They think it’s a super-woke movie,” he said. “But it’s also a movie about how Barbies are the dolls that everyone cares about, and Ken is just a f–king accessory, which is real. So when you bring these things into a movie, you make them real life Barbieland, that’s how they have to be, because that’s how it is in the real world.”

Rogan suggested that the individuals expressing outrage over “Barbie” weren’t even the film’s target audience, anyway. He went on to express how “appalled” he was at how “outraged” many people are about the film. “Why would you go see AC/DC if you hate AC/DC? If you’re into classical music?” Rogan wondered.