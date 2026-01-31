Minnesota’s AG: Churches MUST Allow Don Lemon’s Cameras — but Mosques Need 'Protection'

Just for fun, ICE should send a brigade of Native American officers to Minneapolis. That would create a vexing moral dilemma for all the politically correct, left-wing protesters, wouldn’t it?

Imagine the optics: A bunch of middle-aged white people screaming at Native Americans, “Go away! This isn’t your land! We don’t want you here! Go back where you came from!”

(Besides, for historic reasons, Native Americans would probably get a karmic thrill out of booting illegals out of their country. Be super fun for ‘em! I’m guessing it would parallel how they feel when dopey white people lose their land, money, and home in Indian casinos.)

Either way, with the arrest of Don Lemon, we’ve officially reached the point of the ICE story where the left-wing hypocrisy doesn’t even bother to hide itself anymore. It’s now 100% pure political propaganda.

And since the mainstream media won’t acknowledge its hypocrisy, the burden falls on us.

For example, the attorney general of Minnesota is a Muslim man named Keith Ellison. And whattaya know, Ellison is OUTRAGED by the Trump administration’s arrest of “journalist” Don Lemon, who stormed a church with anti-ICE protesters, filmed private citizens without their consent (while on private property), wouldn’t allow the congregants to worship or leave, and terrified young children.

But don’t worry, Keith Ellison has Don Lemon’s back!

As Ellison described it:

In Minnesota, we do not treat journalists like criminals for doing their job. No one should be arrested merely for holding a camera, asking hard questions, or telling the public what we have a right to know. The First Amendment protects both the right of journalists to gather and report information without fear of retaliation and the right of the people to receive that information and know what their government and institutions are doing in their name. The First Amendment is not a luxury in a democracy. It is a necessity. When the federal government arrests reporters for documenting what is happening in our communities, it violates our rights, undermines our trust, and chills the transparency our democracy needs. It sends the message that the powerful may exercise their power in the dark, without scrutiny or accountability. Journalists like Georgia Fort and Don Lemon, and everyone who is documenting the surge, serve the public by bearing witness and ensuring that all of us have access to the truth.

Some politicians are free speech absolutists: They’ll bend over backwards to protect the First Amendment, because they truly, genuinely believe in the principles of free expression — that the First Amendment was listed first for a reason.

Keith Ellison, alas, is not one of those people.

And we know this because the same Keith Ellison who’s now defending Don Lemon’s right to film inside a church without the consent of the congregants filed a memorandum on April 17, 2020, in federal district court, to BAN “video harassment” of religious worshippers.

But not for all religious worshippers. Christians and Jews weren’t included.

Instead, Ellison declared that only mosques should be spared the “harassment” of video cameras. You can read his official statement for yourself:

Attorney General Ellison intervened in a lawsuit that challenges the law filed by plaintiff Sally Ness, who has videotaped congregants at Dar al-Farooq mosque in Bloomington without their consent, causing those congregants and their children to feel intimidated and afraid. […] “It’s my job to help all Minnesotans live with dignity and respect. Living with dignity and respect looks like being able to go to any public place you choose, including your house of worship, without the fear or threat that you’ll be harassed, intimidated, or persecuted for who you are or whom you pray to. I’m defending the constitutionality of our law that protects Minnesotans of all faiths and backgrounds from that kind of harassment. Minnesotans want everyone to live with the same dignity and respect that they want for themselves.”

Ellison’s press release is explicitly entitled, “Attorney General Ellison defends Minnesotans from video harassment.”

Yeah, but not all Minnesotans! Only Muslims, apparently.

The same hypocrisy applies to gun rights: Minnesota Democrats, including Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, have insisted that protesters such as Alex Pretti had every right to be armed to the gills with guns and ammo:

[Alex Pretti] was a city resident. It appears that he was present exercising his First Amendment rights to record law enforcement activity and also exercising his Second Amendment rights to lawfully be armed in a public space in the city. —Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara

Yet two years earlier — Jan. 26, 2024 — Ellison filed this claim in the Ninth Circuit Court, supporting California’s gun ban in “sensitive places.”

Including political rallies and protests!

In Ellison’s own words:

Firearms may be prohibited in these locations because of the risk that violence could threaten key government functions. Similar concerns justify the prohibition on firearms in parking areas near sensitive places. […] States have similarly designated as sensitive places events involving political speech, like political rallies and protests. The same reasoning applies to areas like parks, libraries, and recreation centers in which individuals may engage in speech and political activity. Not only are these locations often targets of violence, but the mere presence of firearms (and the implicit threat they communicate) could chill individuals’ peaceful exercise of their speech rights. [emphasis added]

Furthermore, the same Keith Ellison who so proudly supports Don Lemon’s First Amendment right to invade, disrupt, film, and detain church worshippers also BANNED pro-life activists from even speaking to people who entered abortion clinics!

Pro-life activists literally had to sue the city of Minneapolis, simply to regain their right to Free Speech.

Minn.’s absurdly partisan interpretations of “Constitutional rights” always leads to the same results: free speech for me, but not for thee. Mosques deserve protection, but not churches or synagogues. Guns are fine when protesting ICE, but too dangerous anywhere else.

These aren’t “Constitutional rights.” They’re unconstitutional abuses, specifically designed to shield liberals, protect Muslims — and attack conservatives, Christians, and other “infidels.”

But you won’t be hearing about this from the mainstream media. They’re too busy protecting Lemon’s “right” to terrorize churchgoers:

Attorney for my colleague and friend Don Lemon has released a statement saying Don was arrested by federal agents in LA last night. This is outrageous and cannot stand. The First Amendment is under attack in America! pic.twitter.com/V4TVEK7Icy — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 30, 2026

They arrested Don Lemon. This is horrifying. I don’t care what your political beliefs or leanings are, what journalism outlet you represent, this absolutely cannot stand. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 30, 2026

Yet another incident where the government is lying about what we can all see on video:



Lemon calmly walking into the church and interviewing not only protesters but the pastor and others, who had no problem with him whatsoever. https://t.co/IEsvWfMbO4 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 30, 2026

I see we’re now at the “arresting journalists”phase of our new autocracy — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 30, 2026

The way I see it, there’s only one solution: Send in the Native Americans!

