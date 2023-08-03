The Morning Briefing: Somebody Might Finally Lie About DeSantis to His Face

Top O’ the Briefing

These days, it’s a lot of fun for me to bounce back-and-forth from writing something supportive of Donald Trump one day, then of Ron DeSantis the next. I’ve been around long enough to know that someone is always going to complain — wait until you see tomorrow’s Mailbag — so I may as well lean into it. There’s also the fact that there are things I like about each candidate, and I don’t do the cult of personality thing — especially with politicians — which gives me the freedom to be an equal opportunity complaint-inducer.

This is a truly magical time we’re living in.

Ron DeSantis’s campaign hasn’t exactly launched itself into the stratosphere thus far. Like many people who admire what he’s accomplished in Florida, it’s a bit mystifying that he’s not out there swinging for the fences. Since the pandemic, his record as the chief executive of the nation’s third-most populous state has been full of things for conservatives to cheer about.

Democrats have been distorting or flat-out lying about what’s going on in Florida all along, of course. Now, Republicans who don’t want DeSantis to be the nominee have been attempting a complete rewrite about his stellar comportment during the worst days of the COVID plague. That’s been a real stretch, given that DeSantis was the first Republican leader to tell the feds what they could do with their Draconian Fauci folly, then remained stalwart in the face of relentless criticism from both sides of the aisle.

DeSantis seems to be at his best when naysayers are in the same room with him. He routinely dismantles reporters who have asked idiotic questions and/or misrepresented what he’s done. I think part of the problem with his campaign so far is that he hasn’t had many in-person foes to help spark some enthusiasm.

The debates are coming up, but Trump keeps saying he won’t participate. He’s got a huge lead in the polls and can rant uninterrupted for the sycophantic fan boys in the Truth Social wasteland, so why show up for a debate?

Vice President Kamala Harris has recently been on a tear, lying about DeSantis and what Florida’s public school curriculum teaches. DeSantis invited Harris to debate him. Princess Cackles declined with one of her patented word salads, which our newest writer Anthony Gonzalez wrote about:

Speaking in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, Harris dismissed DeSantis’ offer. “They attempt to legitimize these unnecessary debates with a proposal that most recently came in of a politically motivated roundtable,” Harris said in the Tuesday speech.

We’re more than two-and-a-half years into this Biden nonsense and we’re still waiting for the Vice President of the United States to string together two coherent sentences. This woman should be behind bars for the brutal murder of syntax.

Another politician who has made lying about DeSantis and Florida an almost full-time hobby is California Gov. Gavin Newsom. According to my Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold, Newsom may actually show up to debate DeSantis:

According to Politico, an aide from Newsom’s office confirmed the governor still wants to debate DeSantis. Newsom’s office also sent a formal request offer to Fox News last week with proposed debate dates of November 8 or the 10th. The request called for Hannity to be the moderator for a 90-minute forum on the Right-leaning network that would not include an in-studio audience and would air live.

Many wonder why Newsom would consent to this, given the relative fortunes of California vs Florida in recent years. As someone who spent almost a quarter of a century in the Golden State, I can answer that: he’s delusional. He doesn’t know that California has seen a huge exodus or that San Francisco — the city where he began his political career — has become a disturbing combo of “Lord of the Flies,” “Escape from New York,” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

It would be interesting to see DeSantis and Newsom go at it. I’m sure that Newsom wants Sean Hannity to be the moderator so that he can blame bias after DeSantis hands his you-know-what to him.

DeSantis needs to find the motivation to become more combative or he’ll be out of this race before he was ever really in it. An in-person foil would help. Some head-to-head political combat might make this slog of an election season go by faster.

If everything keeps going like this, though, Asa Hutchinson will soon seem interesting.

