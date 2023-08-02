Former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign blasted this week’s federal indictment concerning Trump’s alleged efforts to “overturn” the 2020 presidential election.

Special Counsel Jack Smith announced the indictment as follows: “Good Evening, today an indictment was unsealed charging Donald J. Trump with conspiring to defraud the United States, conspiring to disenfranchise voters, and conspiring, and attempting to disrupt official proceedings.”

The Trump campaign compared the indictment to life in Nazi Germany during the 1930s.

“This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins,” Trump’s 2024 campaign said in a statement.

“The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes,” the statement continues.

Is the Trump campaign’s likening of the Biden DOJ reminiscent of 1930s Nazi Germany legitimate? In some respects, yes.

Let’s start with the Department of Justice. President Joe Biden’s DOJ has unequivocally shown a desire to go after its political opponents, who, for the most part, tend to be Republicans.

The idea of going after the 2024 GOP frontrunner just a month before the first Republican primary is set to occur is election interference, as the campaign said. That’s not all, however; the DOJ wants to jail Trump for nearly 500 years. Does that seem reasonable?

This itself is a main component of communism, which was the political system of Nazi Germany despite Adolf Hitler’s attempts at saying he “hated” communism and instead called himself a “socialist.”

In Nazi Germany, Hitler went after the Jews, Gypsies, Jehovah’s Witnesses, black individuals, and Soviet communists. What did all of these groups of people have in common? They were all Hitler’s political enemies.

Now, of course, one can say that the Biden DOJ is focused on one man, while Hitler was focused on exterminating millions. That’s true. However, it does not matter whether it’s one or a million; the important thing to note here is that the Biden DOJ is targeting its political enemies just as Adolf Hitler did when he was in power. Therefore, the Trump campaign’s likening of the Biden DOJ’s indictment of Trump to Nazi Germany is not so far off.

Democrats like to call Republicans “Nazis,” but they’re the ones always acting like them. At this point, one can comfortably say that whatever Democrats accuse others of being is exactly what they are.