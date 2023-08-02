Trump Indictments Conveniently Follow Bad News Days for Joe Biden

Just how shameless is the Biden administration’s corruption? It’s worse than you can imagine.

It’s quite clear that Joe Biden is using the power of the federal government to target his main political opponent in the 2024 presidential election. And while anyone who says so may risk being indicted by this administration, the evidence proving this is happening is quite substantial and extremely convincing.

But have you noticed how Special Counsel Jack Smith has managed to time his indictments to go down just as some really damaging news for Joe Biden drops? Let’s look at the evidence and see if anyone can say with a straight face that these are just a coincidence.

The classified documents indictment

On June 8, 2023, after weeks of resisting the House Oversight Committee’s requests for the FD-1023 form from 2020 detailing bribery allegations made against Joe Biden, FBI Director Christopher Wray granted the House Oversight Committee access to the document. Mere hours after granting the Oversight Committee access to the document, the news dropped that Special Counsel Jack Smith had indicted Donald Trump over the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

“Now that President Biden is reportedly involved in a $5 million bribery scheme with a foreign nation, what does the DOJ do?” asked Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.). “Attempt to interfere with a congressional investigation into Biden and go after Trump instead.”

The ‘superseding’ classified documents indictment

Last week, Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal infamously fell apart. The deal, had it been accepted by the judge, would have shielded Hunter Biden from further prosecution in exchange for pleading guilty to two tax misdemeanors and participating in a diversion program for a gun violation. A day later, Special Counsel Jack Smith issued a superseding indictment in the classified documents case. The superseding indictment added two new obstruction charges “based on allegations that the defendants attempted to delete surveillance video footage at The Mar-a-Lago Club in the summer of 2022,” per the court documents.

Related: ‘Election Interference’: Republicans Slam Newest Trump Indictment

The January 6 indictment

On Monday, Hunter Biden’s business associate Devon Archer testified at the House Oversight Committee, exposing Joe Biden’s involvement in Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. According to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Archer testified that “the Bidens were in the actual business of influence peddling.”

The very next day, Smith filed the latest indictment against Trump, this one related to his efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election results, charging him with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Here at PJ Media, we’re committed to reporting the truth and exposing the corruption of the Biden Crime Family and the Democratic Party. We are not afraid to call out the bias of our so-called justice system. However, we cannot do it alone. Join us in our ongoing fight for justice by becoming a PJ Media VIP member today. Use promo code WITCHHUNT to receive 50% off your membership. Together, we can make a difference.