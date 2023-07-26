UPDATED: Judge Accepts Limited Hunter Biden Plea Deal That Does Not Protect Against Future Charges

UPDATE, July 26,12:45 ET

After dramatic negotiations and two recessions, Delaware Federal District Judge Maryellen Noreika has accepted a modified version of the Hunter Biden sweetheart plea deal. The new deal will resolve the investigation and charges into Biden’s drug use, tax evasion, and firearm infractions.

Breitbart is reporting that the new deal is “‘much more limited in scope’ than first submitted — allowing federal prosecutors to pursue charges for crimes aside from the drug use, tax evasion, and firearm offense that Biden is admitting to in today’s plea.”

Presumably this will leave the door open for additional investigation and charges into the president’s son’s possible Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violations as well as alleged bribery and influence peddling schemes.

ORIGINAL POST

A widely panned plea deal that would allow Hunter Biden to plead guilty to two misdemeanors for failing to pay millions in federal taxes and would “resolve” a felony gun charge is in jeopardy.

Delaware Federal District Judge Maryellen Noreika has called a second recess in the proceedings. CNN is reporting that “The judge is asking the parties to explain how the deals on the tax crimes and the gun charges fit together. … She is giving them a chance to discuss the matter amongst themselves and has called for a brief recess.”

The move follows an earlier discussion between the judge, prosecutors, and defense that concluded that there is no deal. Part of the issue seems to be that Biden failed to register as a foreign agent, which would be a FARA violation.

The drama follows last-minute machinations to sway the judge’s decision. Tuesday morning, the House Ways and Means Committee shared its investigation findings — that there was considerable interference by various federal agencies into any fair investigation and charges for President Biden’s son — with Judge Noreika. The New York Post reported:

The drama began in the morning when the House Ways and Means Committee filed an amicus brief to Delaware US District Judge Maryellen Noreika arguing that the 53-year-old had benefited from “political interference which calls into question the propriety of the investigation” into alleged crimes including money laundering, felony tax evasion and failure to register as a foreign agent. The filing included testimony by two IRS whistleblowers who sat for transcribed interviews on May 26 and June 1.

Hunter’s legal team then apparently attempted to pull a dirty trick to get the information thrown away. In a letter to the judge, the House committee’s lead attorney, Theodore Kittila, explained what happened:

“[A]t approximately 1:30 p.m., we received word that our filing was removed from the docket. … We promptly contacted the Clerk’s office, and we were advised that someone contacted the Court representing that they worked with my office [emphasis original] and that they were asking the Court to remove this from the docket. We immediately advised that this was inaccurate. The Clerk’s Office responded that we would need to re-file. We have done so now.”

The person who fraudulently contacted the Clerk’s office turned out to be Jessica Bengels — a member of Biden’s legal team. Incredible.

CNN reported earlier on what was supposed to happen today:

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden is set to plead guilty soon to two federal misdemeanors for not paying taxes on time — a major step toward concluding the highly scrutinized Justice Department investigation into his troubled finances. Previous court filings indicate that Hunter Biden will admit to two misdemeanors for not paying federal taxes on time in 2017 and 2018, and he will also enter into a deal with prosecutors that would resolve a felony gun charge. As part of the plea agreement, Justice Department prosecutors are expected to recommend a sentence of probation for the president’s son. District Judge Maryellen Noreika – a Donald Trump appointee who was confirmed unanimously by the Senate – will preside over Wednesday’s hearing and has the sole authority to decide Hunter Biden’s punishment. A sentencing date will likely be scheduled during the plea hearing.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. CHECK BACK FOR ADDITIONAL DETAILS.