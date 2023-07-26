Hunter Biden's Legal Team Accused of Deception in Court, Claim 'Miscommunication'

Well, well, well, if it isn’t another day in the life of Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden, where even his legal team seems to have caught the ‘Biden Bug’ of bending the rules when it suits them. This time, they’re facing possible sanctions over accusations of lying in a criminal tax case. Just wonderful.

The Delaware judge presiding over the case, Maryellen Noreika, has threatened Biden’s legal team with sanctions over allegations of lying to the clerk’s office. Apparently, they’ve been accused of avoiding proper court procedures to get information about IRS whistleblowers removed from the docket. But hey, who needs proper court procedure when you can just pick up the phone and ask the clerk to seal the information, right?

Specifically, a lawyer from Hunter’s legal team, Jessica Bengels, is accused of misrepresenting who she was when asking to remove amicus materials from the docket. Now, I’m no lawyer, but I’m pretty sure that’s not how it’s supposed to work. But then again, when you’re part of the Biden entourage, who knows what the rules are?

The judge’s order read, “It appears that the caller misrepresented her identity and who she worked for in an attempt to improperly convince the clerk’s office to remove the amicus materials from the docket.” But, of course, Biden’s legal team insists it was all just an “unfortunate and unintentional miscommunication.” Ah, the old “miscommunication” excuse. Classic.

In a correspondence that Fox News managed to acquire, Biden’s legal representatives assured the judge that the attorney who had contacted the clerk had truthfully stated her association with her legal firm. They wrote, “We have no idea how the misunderstanding occurred, but our understanding is there was no misrepresentation.” Well, that clears it up then, doesn’t it? Bengels certainly didn’t lie to get her way — of course not! Why would she do that?! It’s not as if Hunter and his friends are used to getting away with lies, deceit, and blatant corruption. Or is it?

Meanwhile, on Wednesday (today), Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax going back to 2017 and 2018. He “forgot” to pay more than $100,000 in taxes those two years. But hey, who hasn’t forgotten to pay a hundred grand in taxes? I’m sure it was truly an innocent mistake. Twice.

In addition, Biden is also set to enter a pretrial diversion agreement over a separate gun-related felony charge. The Department of Justice and Team Biden reached a sweetheart plea agreement with each other on this issue, but Judge Noreika — who is getting increasingly fed up with Hunter and his lawyers — is free to either reject or accept it.

So, there you have it, folks. Another day, another ‘miscommunication’ in the world of Hunter Biden. But don’t worry, I’m sure everything will be cleared up soon. After all, it’s not like there’s a pattern of suspicious behavior here. Right?