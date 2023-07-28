Drip... Drip... Drip... Democrats Continually Target Trump While Ignoring Crimes on Their Side

The drip… drip… drip… of Trump persecution continues. As the mainstream media loves to tell us so breathlessly, there’s yet another indictment of former President Trump that could drop any day now, this time involving what a grand jury perceives as Trump’s involvement in the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (You know, the “insurrection” that “proved” that Republicans are a “threat to our democracy.”)

Townhall’s Sarah Arnold reported on Thursday that prosecutors added one more person to the indictment on Espionage Act charges in Miami in June, and this time, the left is targeting a Mar-a-Lago maintenance employee.

“Carlos de Oliveira, 56, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has been added to the obstruction conspiracy charged in the original indictment,” the Department of Justice said in a statement. “The superseding indictment also charges Trump, De Oliveira and Nauta with two new obstruction counts based on allegations that the defendants attempted to delete surveillance video footage at The Mar-a-Lago Club in summer 2022.”

Of course, there’s more — there always is.

“Today, a superseding indictment was returned by a grand jury in the Southern District of Florida that adds one defendant and four charges to the prior indictment filed against Donald J. Trump and Waltine Nauta,” the Justice Department said on Thursday. “The superseding indictment adds a new Count charging Trump with one additional count of willful retention of National Defense Information.”

This latest drag-the-Orange-Man-to-court moment comes on the heels of an indictment in Manhattan earlier this spring. We’re sure to see more indictments, too — Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani “15 Minutes of Fame” Willis is still trying to wrangle an indictment of her own out of a grand jury, possibly as soon as next month.

I’ve been struggling to find the right metaphor to describe how these people keep targeting Trump. Are leftists like the Soviets targeting their enemies? Maybe. Are these radical DAs like the Galactic Empire squashing all opposition? Nah, that’s not quite the right comparison. Is this crowd like a third-world tinpot dictator running roughshod over anyone who stands in his way? That might be the ticket. But my favorite metaphor might be that the Democrats are Inspector Javert and Donald Trump is Jean Valjean.

What’s undeniable is that the left is out to get Donald Trump at any cost. What are these people afraid of? They already beat him at the ballot box in 2020 — regardless of whether you believe it was fair and square or full of shenanigans — so why don’t they think they can take him out that way again (either on the up-and-up or by rigging the game)?

Is the left worried that Trump will undo all the damage that the Biden administration has inflicted on this country? Are Democrats scared that a second Trump term will take us back to the days of a good economy and conservative court appointments? Something about Donald Trump is giving these people sleepless nights to the extent that they want to throw the book at him over some offense — even if they have to make something up.

Related: It Looks Like Hunter Biden Might Experience Some Accountability

There’s another factor about these efforts to target Trump that’s fascinating. While these left-wing prosecutors are spinning small offenses and pulling indictments out of thin air, the Biden administration is rife with corruption, including real crimes.

Between peddling international influence for pocket money, partaking in white powder in the White House, and wielding government agencies as weapons against political enemies, this administration is lousy with crookedness. All of that adds rich and sad irony to the way the Democrats are going after Trump.

Someone needs to call this administration to account — for targeting Trump so obsessively as well as for its own crimes. That’s where we come in. Here at PJ Media, you can count on us to report the truth with a healthy serving of humor and snark.

At a time when reality is stranger than fiction, truth-tellers are more important than ever. But the left’s gatekeepers are doing everything they can to silence outlets like ours. Demonetization of articles and suppression on social media means that fewer people can see the truth that we want to share with the world.

Needless to say, we rely on our readers to support us and help us get the message out. That’s where you come in. You can help us remain independent and receive amazing benefits by becoming a PJ Media VIP.

As a VIP, not only do you receive access to exclusive content and podcasts, but you also have an ad-free experience, and you get to make your voice heard in the comments section. VIP Gold gives you even more good stuff — VIP benefits across the entire Townhall family of sites as well as live chats like Five O’Clock Somewhere!

A PJ Media VIP membership is an incredible value on its own, but it gets even better when you use the discount code SAVEAMERICA for 50% off! There’s never been a better time to become a PJ Media VIP.