It Looks Like Hunter Biden Might Experience Some Accountability

Well, what have we here? Just when we thought that First Crackhead Hunter Biden would escape any kind of justice with his sweetheart plea deal, Delaware Federal District Judge Maryellen Noreika came sweeping in like Superman to stand up for truth, justice, and the American way.

Okay, so I might be blowing things out of proportion a little with that characterization, but the fact that Judge Noreika rejected the plea deal means that Hunter Biden might actually see some accountability for his actions. True, he did plead not guilty to the tax charges, and the cards are stacked against Lady Justice when it comes to the Biden Crime Syndicate, but Wednesday’s developments do give us a glimmer of hope.

Judge Noreika might have made her way onto quite a few conservatives’ Christmas card lists — my friend and colleague Athena Thorne called her the “bravest judge ever” in a Slack chat — because she asked many of the questions that we’ve been asking about that unreal plea deal.

Athena reports that Noreika “questioned lawyers during the hearing about her many concerns: Why was the deal presented to her as a binding plea with global immunity, the terms of which she could not modify? Why was a tax plea linked to a firearms charge? What about FARA charges for Biden, who had clearly been acting as a foreign agent? Noreika asked if Hunter Biden was still under investigation and was told he was. She also noted that the diversion program deal was ‘unusual,’ saying it included ‘non-standard terms’ like ‘broad immunity’ from other potential charges.”

The worst legal trouble I’ve ever experienced was a speeding ticket (or two… or three… or more…), but can you imagine if I’d gotten a plea deal similar to Hunter’s? I’d be able to drive as fast as I wanted in perpetuity! I know many of the judges, the clerk of court, and some of the district attorney staff in my home county, and I can’t ever imagine escaping justice the way Hunter Biden hoped he would. (I’ll admit that knowing these people and lots of local law enforcement has helped me get out of jury duty many times, though.)

“At this point, Republicans must insist on the appointment of a Special Counsel — with input on who gets the job — to get to the bottom of this,” Athena continues. “How much more evidence do we need to see to know that the administration is crooked and the establishment will do whatever it needs to protect its own?”

A thousand times — YES! We need to do everything we can to make sure that Lady Justice holds Hunter Biden and the rest of Cosa Snortstra accountable. Here at PJ Media, we’re doing our part.

