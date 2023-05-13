The Sad State of Justice in New York

Lady Justice is a commonly recognized symbol in America. Depicted as a female figure, blindfolded and holding a balanced scale in one hand and a sword in the other, she represents the principles of fairness, impartiality, and justice.

The blindfold is perhaps the most important part. It symbolizes the ideal that justice should be blind to external factors such as wealth, status, or personal characteristics, ensuring equal treatment for all. It’s the source of the phrase “justice is blind.”

But, as recent events have shown, powerful forces on the left have done all they can to remove the blindfold from Lady Justice. One need not look further than New York City to see just how true this is. New York City, like many other big cities in America, is run by Democrats and has been for years. The justice system in New York City is a lot of things, but impartial is not one of them. With one-party control, the justice system in New York City has become an extension of the Democratic Party, which cares more about punishing its political enemies and pursuing an agenda than protecting its citizens than equal justice under the law.

On May 1, Jordan Neely, a career criminal with over 40 prior arrests, including drug-related charges and assault, was acting aggressively toward passengers at the Broadway-Lafayette Street station. Witnesses stated that he attempted to push people onto subway tracks. Three good Samaritans stepped in to subdue Neely. Daniel Penny, a former Marine who had Neely in a chokehold, is now facing manslaughter charges in connection with the incident. The charges came from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which is run, of course, by District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Alvin Bragg is the same man who, while being notoriously weak on crime with a record of downgrading felonies to misdemeanors, took a misdemeanor campaign finance violation against Donald Trump, elevated it to a felony, and stacked multiple counts related to the same alleged violation to make Trump look like a nefarious repeat offender. Bragg is one of many district attorneys funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros, who are using their position to keep violent criminals on the streets, turning formerly world-class cities into crime-ridden dumps.

While we often assume that prosecutors are unelected and therefore insulated from public pressures, district attorneys like Alvin Bragg are elected. He had to win his election by appealing to the left-wing voters of his jurisdiction, which is why he ran on a promise to get Trump and succeeded. Bragg’s efforts against Trump over bogus charges were the fulfillment of a campaign promise that he had to come through on if he hopes to get reelected. Similarly, the charges against Daniel Penny came after weeks of public outcry over the death of Jordan Neely — a man who should be celebrated as a hero for protecting his fellow citizens against a man who had no business being on the streets.

The justice system in New York is so corrupt that it literally took a law being passed by the Democrat-controlled legislature and signed by the Democrat governor to enable E. Jean Carroll to sue Trump over dubious rape charges. Many believed the law was only passed to allow Carroll to sue Trump. This turned out to be true because Carroll’s lawyer admitted she was behind the effort to get the law passed.

The radical left has an agenda, and it is using the justice system to implement it.