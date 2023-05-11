Trump’s ’Nut Job' Accuser Helped Get Law Passed That Allowed Her to Sue Him

On Tuesday, a jury simultaneously rejected E. Jean Carroll’s allegations of rape against Donald Trump but held him responsible for sexual misconduct and defamation.

One of the more curious aspects of this case was that the only reason Carroll was even able to sue Donald Trump was because of a law passed in New York in 2022 called the Adult Survivors Act. This legislation, signed by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, introduced a “one-year lookback window for survivors of sexual assault” to legally pursue their alleged abusers, irrespective of when the abuse took place. Many argued it was passed specifically to let Carroll take her absurd allegations to court and punish Trump

It turns out those claims weren’t mere conspiracy theories. In a surprising revelation, E. Jean Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, acknowledged that Carroll played a role in advocating for the passage of the aforementioned law.

“The fact that New York passed this law, the Adult Survivors Act,” CNN’s Poppy Harlow said while interviewing both Carroll and Kaplan. “They passed it just a few years ago. Were it not for that law, you never would have been able to bring this case.”

“Exactly. This would never — I would never have this window, this year of having the ability to bring a lawsuit for rape,” Carroll responded, then pointed to her attorney and said. “Robbie can explain it better.”

“Well, E. Jean actually helped to get that law passed,” Kaplan admitted. “It passed last year. We filed – it was Thanksgiving Day, the first day you could sue. We filed it just after midnight on Thanksgiving. And there are a lot of other women throughout the state and, hopefully, throughout this country, that they will get other laws like this passed in other states. And New York women should use this law while it’s still around, which is until next Thanksgiving.”

BREAKING: E. Jean Carroll and her lawyer admit on CNN that they worked with New York Democrats to pass a law allowing people to sue for a sexual assault case outside of the 20 year window. “Well, E. Jean actually helped to get that law passed. It passed last year. Uh we filed.… pic.twitter.com/aX6QVWDWjV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 10, 2023

This is interesting. Her attorney admitted on national television that E. Jean Carroll actively participated in advocating for the passage of the law, which ultimately allowed her to file a case against Trump in November, mere days after he announced his presidential campaign. It’s also worth noting here that that lawsuit was reportedly funded by billionaire Democrat donor Reid Hoffman.

So not only was the civil suit a politically motivated attack, but it was also an attack that required an act of the Democrat-controlled New York State legislature and the Democrat governor of New York to make it possible. Does that sit well with you? Just how corrupt is this conspiracy to get Trump? Among other things, we’ve seen the Russian collusion hoax, two impeachments, the bogus Bragg case, and now this.