The Fall of the U.S. Women's Soccer Team

At one time, they were close to being goddesses. Little girls all over America were inspired by them to pick up the game of soccer, and to dream dreams they were previously unable to dream.

Not only were they great athletes who dominated their sport internationally for decades, but they were fun-loving, passionate, cheeky, and some of the most media-friendly athletes in the world. But above all, there was a next-level talent that placed them head and shoulders over other female soccer players around the world.

In 2023, the U.S. Women’s National Team is going for its fifth World Cup in Australia/New Zealand. And if there’s one thing the competition has shown so far is that the rest of the world has finally, after 25 years, caught up with the United States in talent. The world no longer fears the U.S., which is why the women’s team is likely to exit the tournament in the round of 16 against Sweden.

That psychological edge has been lost. And one former woman’s player, Carli Lloyd, has called out the team, the coach, and the entire culture of the U.S. women’s soccer team with a blistering attack on their lack of passion and commitment.

Lloyd, an analyst for Fox Sports covering the Cup, called out the entire U.S. side for their lackluster play against the 21st-ranked team in the world, Portugal, in a 0-0 draw that almost ended up being the biggest upset in women’s world cup history. In the 91st minute, Portugal’s star striker, Ana Capeta, knifed through a porous U.S. midfield and let loose a well-struck ball that hit off the post. That’s how close the USWNT came to being humiliated.

One might expect that after the game, the U.S. side would have been chastened by their poor performance. Instead, the players celebrated, took selfies with the fans, and generally looked like they didn’t have a care in the world.

This set Carli Lloyd off. The most intense of all the female soccer stars of the early 21st century skewered the smiling, dancing women players on the monitor in front of her.

“I have never witnessed something like that,” Lloyd said, as she gestured towards the on-set monitor displaying USWNT athletes reveling after the game. “There’s a difference between being respectful to the fans and saying hello to your family, but to be dancing and smiling — I mean, the player of the match was that post. We’re lucky to not be going home right now.”

“They’re playing to not lose, versus playing to win,” Lloyd said. “That’s the difference that I see. Portugal played to win, and they almost did.”

Lloyd is hardcore. She thinks the players should be giving their all to the team and the sport. “Lloyd came to feel certain other players cared more for their social-media following, and their endorsement tally, and their photoshoot schedule, than the only damn thing she ever bothered herself with,” observed Fox Sports.

“Winning.”

Lloyd thinks this obsession with outside interests has led to an arrogance that will be the downfall of the team.

“It is no longer we want to win because we want to win. No, we want everything that comes with winning, and we think we can just roll out and win games. And that’s not the case, and teams see that. They see the arrogance in the U.S. and see that they’re not this unstoppable team. They see that they’re able to be broken down and beaten.”

It also doesn’t help that the team is distracted by the political posturing of their 38-year-old, blue-haired lesbian radical Megan Rapinoe. Someone should inform Ms. Rapinoe that only winners get to spout off about things they know little about. And that also applies to the team’s “statement” of not singing the anthem.

New York Post:

Megyn Kelly called the US women’s soccer team “morons” for their lack of patriotism during the Women’s World Cup and said fading star Megan Rapinoe has “poisoned” the squad. The two-time defending champs have generated more controversy than goals at the tournament after many of the starters were seen standing silently and stoically during the national anthem.

But the controversies are just noise. It’s how the team plays that matters. And unless they’ve been holding back, saving their best for the knockout rounds, this team will exit the tournament ingloriously.