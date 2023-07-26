The BBC Had to Apologize After a Reporter Asked an Unbelievably Stupid Question

There’s an adage that “There are no stupid questions.” Leave it to the BBC to prove the hoary cliche wrong.

Apparently, the Women’s World Cup has been going on for nearly a week in Australia and New Zealand. I know — you don’t care, and I didn’t really, either, until I heard this doozy from GB News.

Morocco’s team captain Ghizlane Chebbak faced reporters at a press conference earlier this week. Things were going pretty smoothly until a BBC reporter decided to do the most BBC thing imaginable.

“In Morocco, it’s illegal to have a gay relationship,” the reporter asked. “Do you have any gay players in your squad and what’s life like for them in Morocco?”

WHAAAAAAAT? There are a million questions this reporter could’ve asked that would’ve been perfectly apropos to the situation at hand. “Is it an honor to play in the Women’s World Cup?” “Do you feel like you’re making history as the first Moroccan team to qualify?” “What’s it like adjusting to playing in the Southern Hemisphere?”

But no. The BBC idiot had to make it about the gays.

Thankfully, cooler — and smarter — heads prevailed. A moderator interrupted and said, “Sorry, this is a very political question, so we’ll just stick to questions relating to football.”

But the BBC reporter pressed in on his wildly out-of-nowhere question, saying, “No, it’s not political. It’s about people; it’s got nothing to do with politics.

“Please let her answer the question,” the BBC dolt pleaded, as an awkward silence filled the room.

(Somewhat) Related: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Fires Reporter, Issues Corrections After Irresponsible Story About the University of Georgia

Check it out, and pay close attention to the facial expressions from Chabbak and Coach Reynald Pedros, sitting to her right:

Absolutely insane question asked by a BBC reporter to Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak at the Women's World Cup. 😳🇲🇦 Her reaction: 🤨 pic.twitter.com/LODKh4sbUp — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) July 25, 2023

After the whole silly incident, the BBC made an apology for the reporter’s antics.

“We recognise that the question was inappropriate,” a representative from the BBC told CNN. “We had no intention to cause any harm or distress.” CNN also reported that an official from the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) spoke to the reporter personally after the press conference.

CNN also noted that other journalists had problems with the idiotic question. Steph Yang of The Athletic told the network that “some members of the Moroccan media were audibly dismayed by the question.” Canadian sportswriter Shireen Ahmed tweeted that the question was “completely out of line” and “unnecessary.”

This BBC “journalist’s” antics beg the question that many of us ask on a regular basis: Why does everything have to be about homosexuality? It’s a bizarre pathology that would be fascinating to get to the bottom of someday.

You can help us take on the left with unvarnished truth and a rollicking sense of humor by becoming a PJ Media VIP. Not only does your VIP membership net you some terrific benefits — exclusive content, podcasts, access to the comments section, and an ad-free experience — but it also helps us stay independent and avoid the self-appointed gatekeepers of the left-wing narrative.

VIP Gold gives you even more of the good stuff, with VIP benefits across the entire Townhall family of sites and live chats like Five O’Clock Somewhere. It’s all a great value on its own, but if you use the promo code SAVEAMERICA, you’ll get 50% off!

Help us take on the left again and again. Become a PJ Media VIP today!