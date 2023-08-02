Someone Accidentally Sold Tickets to the Hottest College Football Game of the Season for $5 Apiece!

One of last year’s hottest college football games was the game between the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee in Athens, Ga. The Georgia Bulldogs were the defending national champions and were on their way to a second consecutive championship, while the Tennessee Volunteers were in the midst of a successful season and riding high on sports media hype.

The week before last year’s game, the College Football Playoff (CFP) committee ranked the Vols #1 in its initial ranking, which gave the then-#3-ranked Bulldogs plenty of bulletin board material as the rivals met in Athens. The #1-vs.-#3 matchup, in which the defending champions were the underdogs to an upstart team, captured national attention. Both ESPN’s “College Gameday” and SEC Network’s “SEC Nation” were there, even though the game aired on CBS.

Everyone was watching to see whether the Volunteers would take down the Bulldogs. My brother and sister-in-law had season tickets, and both of them were sick, so I was in attendance for the game of the season. It was fun to watch my Bulldogs take care of the Volunteers, despite the cold rain. It was, without exaggeration, one of the loudest experiences of my life — Sanford Stadium was rocking! But the Bulldogs pulled it off, dispatching Tennessee 27-13, and remained undefeated all season long.

I share that somewhat long story to explain that this season’s matchup between the Bulldogs and the Volunteers, which will take place on Nov. 18 in Knoxville, Tenn., looks to be one of the season’s best games. The Bulldogs are aiming for a “three-peat,” and with a schedule that’s so easy that it’s almost embarrassing, the Vols are looking like the Dawgs’ biggest challenge during the regular season.

Of course, that means that the Dawgs vs. Vols tickets are among the hottest tickets of the year. As of this writing, tickets are going for anywhere between $296 and $994 apiece. But one Tennessee fan tried to sell several tickets for $500 apiece but wound up making a huge mistake.

Take a look: the fees for the tickets cost more than the tickets themselves!

“Pray for whoever was on the receiving end of the email saying he’d sold two Tennessee-Georgia tickets for $29 because he is most definitely not doing well today,” writes Big Tennessee at Barstool Sports, adding that “someone out there just sold two and barely got enough money back to get one ticket to see Oppenheimer in IMAX — an outstanding experience, but probably not worth the same as one of the college football games of the year.”

It turns out there were six pairs of tickets in all at that price, and other fans snapped them up quickly.

I was the one who bought these, It was 6+ pairs for this price and me and all my friends pounced on them, 3 of the 5 of us have got them in our Tennessee Athletics App and Apple Wallet 🤯 https://t.co/Ln1ZGvi2jM — Vol Scoops (@VolScoops) July 28, 2023

It looks like the incredibly lucky buyers are all Tennessee fans, but wouldn’t it be crazy if some Georgia fans got such a massive deal? No matter who ended up with these tickets, there’s at least one seller who’s kicking himself or herself right now for losing so much money. As somebody who loathes the way resellers jack up ticket prices, I can’t help but think that it serves them right.

