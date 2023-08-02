Is This What the Alien PR Rollout Is All About?

If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that when a new narrative emerges in the corporate state media and the halls of government, and it takes over a news cycle, there’s always an angle.

You may remember this theatrical production last week. At face value, a government “whistleblower” dropped several rhetorical bombs on Congress, including that other whistleblowers have been hurt and possibly killed to cover up the government’s knowledge of alien entities. Also, the government has recovered nonhuman “biologics” from unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP — formerly known as UFOs before rebranding) crash sites.

Call me a conspiracy theorist, but the witnesses offering their testimonies came off much more like still-in-good-standing government bureaucrats pushing an official story than honest-to-God whistleblowers. That’s just my intuition talking.

The idea that the government and legacy media just spontaneously had an epiphany, after decades of denial and obfuscation, that elements of the Deep State have been less than forthright about their knowledge of potential alien visitors, and that they’re now earnest in demanding answers on behalf of the good people of America is laughable. The media and federal government have nothing but contempt for the people of America, whose own money they spend to abuse them, enriching and empowering themselves and their cronies in the process.

I have watched in silence from the sidelines for some time now, pondering and not figuring out exactly what the angle is with all the kabuki theater over aliens. Frankly, I’m still not sure of the overall aim of the alien rollout (which is probably multi-faceted), but this little puzzle piece might help us put it together.

Via Space News (emphasis added):

President Biden’s $842 billion budget request for the Defense Department for fiscal year 2024 includes $30 billion for the U.S. Space Force, the largest funding request to date for the military space branch. The $30 billion request is $3.7 billion more than what Congress enacted for the Space Force in 2023. “The largest space budget ever,” DoD said in budget documents released March 13 on the Biden administration’s funding request for the coming fiscal year that begins Oct 1. The proposed budget “procures and modernizes capabilities to secure the use of space in the face of increasing threats to U.S. national security space systems,” the Pentagon said in budget documents… The heftiest increase is in the [research, development, testing and engineering] account. Funding for low and medium orbit missile-tracking satellites nearly doubles from $1.2 billion in 2023 to $2.3 billion in 2024.

There’s nothing like a good crisis to scare up more funding for this or that government program, particularly in the domain of national security. The entire Department of Homeland Security, for instance, was created in 2002 on the back of the terror visited upon the American populace on 9/11. Before that, the ever-expanding intelligence community justified its budget by pointing to the communist boogeyman in the bipolar post-WWII Cold War world.

Unfortunately, the national mainstream media — the only ones with real access to important decision-makers — seems disinterested in uncovering whatever ulterior motives the government and/or the industries that it serves might have in introducing the alien invasion narrative into the public consciousness.