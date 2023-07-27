Congress Wants More Transparency on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenon

The House Oversight Committee held one of the most anticipated congressional hearings in years on Wednesday, as the witness testimony focused on unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs.

The star witness was retired Maj. David Grusch — a former official with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency — whose bombshell claims of a government cover-up of a UFO retrieval program have been met with both skepticism and intense interest in the scientific community.

Grusch filed a complaint with the DoD inspector general’s office claiming harassment from the brass for going to the Inspector General to complain about the mishandling of classified data on UAPs. Grusch believes that the law requires that some data the Pentagon has gathered about UAPs should be released to the public and the DoD is illegally withholding it. For making that claim, Grusch has been harassed and threatened by his superiors.

Associated Press:

Grusch said he was asked in 2019 by the head of a government task force on UAPs to identify all highly classified programs relating to the task force’s mission. At the time, Grusch was detailed to the National Reconnaissance Office, the agency that operates U.S. spy satellites. “I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access,” he said. Asked whether the U.S. government had information about extraterrestrial life, Grusch said the U.S. likely has been aware of “non-human” activity since the 1930s.

That remains to be proven, although there’s little doubt that Grusch believes his story, as do other notable researchers like Michael Shellenberger. His sources confirmed the substance of Grusch’s astonishing allegations.

Grusch claims there is evidence of the UFO retrieval program that could be presented to the American people now, including photographs.

There were a couple of Air Force witnesses whose own close encounters with a UAP have been well documented.

New York Times: