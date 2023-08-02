FBI Finds 200 Victims in Two-Week Child Exploitation Operation

Soon after mainstream media mocked anti-child trafficking movie “Sound of Freedom” as a QAnon conspiracy theory, a report has come out that the FBI found 200 sex trafficking victims and over 125 suspects during just a couple weeks of a child exploitation operation. Indeed, child exploitation is a severe and increasing problem, not a conspiracy theory.

Libs of TikTok provided a nice visual of multiple leftist outlets that denigrated or scoffed at “Sound of Freedom’s” exposé of child sex trafficking, from NPR to Rolling Stone to CNN:

But I was reliably informed by the media that child sex trafficking is a QAnon conspiracy… https://t.co/1lYHpTdbB2 pic.twitter.com/aDuWfbJjMd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 2, 2023

Stopping child trafficking and exploitation shouldn’t be a politically partisan or divisive issue.

Of course, the problem of child sex trafficking is anything but a “QAnon” “fantasy fit,” despite what the mainstream media claimed. And the latest confirmation of this sobering truth is a report that the FBI found 200 sex trafficking victims and over 125 suspects during just two weeks of a child exploitation operation, “Operation Cross Country.”

NBC News reported Tuesday:

The FBI found 200 sex trafficking victims and more than 125 suspects during a two-week child exploitation operation in July, federal officials said Tuesday… The FBI-led initiative in partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) “focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex and human trafficking,” federal officials said.

This work should be a major priority for the federal government. Instead, the Biden administration’s disastrous border policies are actually facilitating trafficking!

The Asservo Project’s Joe Sweeney, who rescues victims of child exploitation and educates children and adults about the problem, noted in recent exclusive comments to PJ Media that the rise of social media exponentially exacerbated the problem of child exploitation. “This [human trafficking] is a global humanitarian crisis of modern-day…currently it’s over 50 million people…that are believed sold into slavery globally, boasting a $150 billion enterprise,” Sweeney told me. He also said, “The United States is the biggest consumer — and producer, at times — of child pornography in the world.”

That’s very disturbing. How did a country that was founded on the principle of liberty become a major fueler of the child exploitation crisis?

It’s good to know the FBI is still targeting traffickers and pedophiles, and not just concerned parents and traditional Catholics. But the sheer number of predators and children discovered through the two-week FBI operation sheds light on just how serious of a problem this is.