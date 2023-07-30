Advisor: Trump Will Reinstate Title 42 to Fight Child Trafficking on Day One

The Biden administration’s harmful policies facilitate instead of curb the child trafficking crisis. In contrast, according to a Trump advisor, former President Donald Trump plans to reinstate Title 42 to combat child trafficking at the U.S. border on his very first day in office again.

The former president recently held a viewing of the blockbuster anti-trafficking movie “Sound of Freedom” at his New Jersey golf club. Trump praised the movie and those involved in it as an “incredible inspiration.”

Trump’s senior advisor, Lynne Patton, went on Breitbart News Saturday, July 29, and discussed his dedication to fighting the increasing child trafficking crisis. Patton spoke to host Matt Boyle about Title 42, a COVID-era policy that the Biden administration allow to expire this past May:

On day one when Trump gets back in office in 2024, he has pledged to reinstate title 42, which will immediately and safely return children — migrant children, unaccompanied minors — back to their own families in their own countries where they belong. Right now, a lot of your listeners might not know, but Biden — obviously everybody knows he undid Title 42 — but what that does, is it also, it forces migrant children to be released into the interior of the United States, where they are at the mercy of these predators, and so it’s extremely dangerous. It wasn’t just kind of to prevent people from having COVID into this country, it was basically, you know, to prevent unaccompanied minors, all these types of unsafe conditions from transpiring, and the fact that this current administration let that expire is inexplicable.

Biden administration policies facilitate child trafficking. In May, Just the News obtained a memo showing the Biden administration planned to end DNA testing for illegal migrant families, a measure used to determine true familial connection and thus mitigate child trafficking. The DNA testing was originally a Trump administration policy. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and other Republicans reacted to the news by introducing legislation to require DNA testing. Traffickers sometimes claim to be family members of their young victims.

A whistleblower also told Project Veritas last year that the Biden administration was knowingly placing migrant minors with traffickers.

Joe Sweeney, founder of The Asservo Project to fight child trafficking, recently told me in exclusive comments to PJ Media that every American has a role in fighting child trafficking: “Never stop shouting, that’s what we have to do. This [trafficking] is a global humanitarian crisis of the modern day.” Sweeney mentioned the border crisis as a factor in America’s major child exploitation problem.

The United States is reportedly the biggest consumer of child pornography in the world, and the border crisis fuels child exploitation. It’s good that presidential candidate Trump has a plan, because child trafficking needs to end.