Kamala Harris Declines DeSantis' Invitation to Discuss Florida's African American Curriculum

We all knew Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn’t back up her falsehoods regarding Florida’s African American curriculum.

Harris claimed Florida’s curriculum was teaching that slavery was beneficial to Black Americans. “In place of facts, extremists in Florida want to erase our full history and censor our truths,” Harris tweeted before flying to Jacksonville.

“They want to replace history with lies,” Harris said during her speech in Jacksonville. “These extremist, so-called leaders should model what we know to be the correct and right approach if we really are invested in the well-being of our children. Instead, they dare to push propaganda to our children. This is the United States of America. We’re not supposed to do that.”

“How is it that anyone could suggest that, in the midst of these atrocities, that there was any benefit to being subjected to this level of dehumanization?” she added.

After Harris’s speech, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent her a letter, offering her a chance to return to Florida and have a discussion about the state’s curriculum.

“In Florida we are unafraid to have an open and honest dialogue about the issues,” DeSantis wrote. “And you clearly have no trouble ducking down to Florida on short notice. So given your grave concern (which, I must assume, is sincere) about what you think our standards say, I am officially inviting you back down to Florida to discuss our African American History standards.”

Harris was even put on blast by Dr. William Allen, a descendant of slavery who co-authored Florida’s African American curriculum. “The reason I call the vice president’s statements categorically false is because it is obvious to anyone of basic literacy that the mere grammar of the sentence in the curriculum standards to which she referred refutes her charge,” Allen said.

DeSantis invited Harris to his state to have a discussion about the curriculum. However, the vice president has refused to do so. Is she scared?

Speaking in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, Harris dismissed DeSantis’ offer. “They attempt to legitimize these unnecessary debates with a proposal that most recently came in of a politically motivated roundtable,” Harris said in the Tuesday speech.

“Well, I’m here in Florida, and I will tell you there is no roundtable, no lecture, no invitation we will accept to debate an undeniable fact. There were no redeeming qualities of slavery,” she added.