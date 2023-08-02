Why Everyone Should Go See 'Sound of Freedom'

Yesterday, I decided to go ahead and watch “Sound of Freedom” at my local theater. To say the movie was good would be insulting. It was an eye-opening, inspirational, and incredibly well-made film that captivated me from start to finish.

I didn’t know Hollywood had it in them anymore.

To date, “Sound of Freedom” has generated over $150 million at the box office. It should be noted that it has yet to be released internationally.

Even CNN is calling the film a “box office hit.” Who would’ve thought?

I think of the film as the Mike Tyson of the movie industry. No movie comes close, except “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One,” which I saw last week. With that being said, “Sound of Freedom” remains at the top of the leaderboard.

The movie highlights the dangers of the child sex trafficking that is going on everywhere around us. I bet many of us aren’t even aware of the crisis, at least not how it operates. I think of child sex trafficking as a silent pandemic, swooshing through the winds, staying in the shadows.

Needless to say, “Sound of Freedom” put the issue in the spotlight, showing the world that the sick operation is constantly around us, occurring in areas where we wouldn’t even think it would.

The movie tells the story of Tim Ballard, a former Department of Homeland Security agent who quit his job to pursue his fight against the evils of child sex trafficking in Colombia. The real-life Ballard, depicted in the film by Jim Caviezel, risked his life in the Colombian jungles to rescue two siblings who were victims of sex trafficking. Ballard is responsible for rescuing over 1,600 children from sex trafficking. He began Operation Underground Railroad, a non-profit organization, with one goal: to end child sex trafficking.

Now, if you cannot afford to go watch Sound of Freedom, there’s no need to panic. Angel Studios, the distributor of the film, has shared instructions on how others can pay for your ticket, so you can go see the movie for free. You can either request a free ticket or pay for another person’s ticket.

I urge everyone to go see Sound of Freedom at your local theater. This movie will fill you with rage, but it will also fill you with the hope that we can all do our part to save enslaved, trafficked children around the globe. Together, just by encouraging others to watch this movie, we are one step ahead to ending the tragedy known as child sex trafficking.