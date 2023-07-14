The Morning Briefing: A Guy Walks Into the White House With an 8 Ball...

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Verwyckk loved to regale the other residents of the subdivision with merry tales of his days as an itinerant meerkat groomer.

Any conservative American who has been following politics for a while is quite used to seeing the Democrats easily fall into mass delusion when judging their leaders. It’s all part of being in the hive mind. In their world, the emperor is always wearing new clothes.

It’s always been very bizarre to watch for those of us who are bound by sanity to this world.

Then what was left of Joe Biden was installed in the Oval Office.

What we’ve seen since then has not only been bizarre, but it’s often exhausting watching these idiots pretend that what we are all seeing every day isn’t really happening. In the Democratic fever dream, Joe Biden is bold, functioning, and ready for anything. Yeah, that Joe Biden. Our sister site Twitchy featured a perfect example of this:

If you’re arguing that Biden is too old for the job, you must ignore his strong, sharp delivery of clear carefully worded, fully informed & authoritative answers in today’s press conference in Finland 7 time zones from DC without a hint of jet lag. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) July 13, 2023

He tweeted that with a straight face.

Here’s something Robert wrote that details how things are really going for President LOLEightyonemillion.

It’s bad enough when the Dems’ flying monkeys in the mainstream media are asking us to play pretend, but now the Secret Service is getting in on the act.

This is from Kevin:

After weeks of sniffing around intense investigations into that bag of happy dust found in the West Wing, the Secret Service has wrapped up its investigation. Conclusion: the Secret Service has “no idea” who left the bounce powder in what should be the most secure part of the most secure building in the world. The FBI lab reportedly found no fingerprints or DNA on the bag. We are told surveillance cameras were unable to help the Secret sleuths locate the owner of the candy ‘caine. “Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,” Secret Service officials revealed.

I absolutely cannot do this anymore.

We’re supposed to believe that some rando waltzed into THE WHITE HOUSE with a Ziploc full of Peruvian Prime, dumped it there in case the staff wanted a bump, then left completely undetected? I repeat, this happened at THE WHITE HOUSE. For anyone new here, it’s one of the more secure and surveilled residences in the world.

It also happens to be a house where the residents have a son who has been known to hit the nose candy a time or two. This is the most boring connect-the-dots ever. There are only two dots.

This story is totally believable if we want to think that the United States Secret Service is utterly incompetent. They didn’t say that’s what they want us to think, but it’s definitely on the table. Then again, maybe the Secret Service was feeling left out and wanted to get in on the “protecting the Bidens” action that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been doing so well. That would explain the convenient lack of curiosity on this issue.

Texas Rep. Chip Roy summed it up nicely, which Katie covered over at Townhall. Here’s a tweet Katie shared in the post:

🔥“You better damn well believe that if [the Biden admin] wanted to go figure out where that cocaine came from, the Secret Service of the United States in the White House could figure it out.” pic.twitter.com/EFXN2H80bL — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) July 13, 2023

Bingo.

I think we all know that Occam’s razor has got this one.

Everything Isn't Awful

