'Unwoke' Free-for-All #44: GOP Is Getting Better at Turnout, but It Might Be Too Late

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

I have spent years complaining about the anemic get-out-the-vote efforts of the Republican party. The numbers from last year’s midterms show that they’re getting better about GOTV, but does it matter at this point?

Kevin and I ponder that question. We also speculate about what might motivate voters next year.

And then we wander off to discuss my increasing frustration with Trump’s nonsensical attacks on Republicans. Seriously, Donnie, get a grip.

Enjoy!

