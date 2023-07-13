Columns

'Unwoke' Free-for-All #44: GOP Is Getting Better at Turnout, but It Might Be Too Late

By Stephen Kruiser 3:26 PM on July 13, 2023
I have spent years complaining about the anemic get-out-the-vote efforts of the Republican party. The numbers from last year’s midterms show that they’re getting better about GOTV, but does it matter at this point?

Kevin and I ponder that question. We also speculate about what might motivate voters next year.

And then we wander off to discuss my increasing frustration with Trump’s nonsensical attacks on Republicans. Seriously, Donnie, get a grip.

