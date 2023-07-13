Roseanne Barr Bravely Answers The Burning Question, 'What Is A Woman?' Her Answer Is Too Funny

For quite some time now, columnist and conservative pundit Matt Walsh has been seeking to find an answer to the most critical question being posed to modern-day culture, a question that has baffled the most brilliant liberal minds of our time. And given that the owners of these minds have a collective IQ somewhere just north of a toddler’s shoe size, we’re talking about the best the left has to offer, not just some peon off the street.

Walsh has been on a mission to find someone, anyone, who can truly answer the question, “What is a woman?” He even made an entire documentary film about his quest.

Well, someone has finally stepped up to the plate to provide a definitive response to Walsh’s query: none other than comedian Roseanne Barr.

According to The Daily Wire, Barr, 70, was a guest on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” to promote her new “81 Million Jokes” tour.

“Now listen, Roseanne: Let me ask you the most difficult question in the world, apparently: What is a woman?” Morgan asked during the program. In response, Barr acted as if she misheard the question, saying, “How much do I weigh?”

Laughing, Morgan said, “No. What is a woman?”

“A woman is me,” Barr proclaimed. “A woman is somebody whose breasts hang down to her stomach, and who has a prolapsed uterus from giving birth to five ungrateful little b******* who have never had to work for a thing in their go***mn lives. That’s what a woman is.”

Piers Morgan gets the most memorable answer to the question 'what is a woman?' yet…@therealroseanne | @piersmorgan | #PMU pic.twitter.com/Eti32yV59P — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 10, 2023

Nailed it.

All of this “What is a woman?” stuff started in March 2022, when current Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was going through the confirmation process. During a hearing, Jackson was asked by Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, “Can you provide a definition of the word ‘woman’?”

Jackson’s reply was, “Can I provide a definition? No. I can’t.”

Shocked, Blackburn followed up with, “You can’t?”

“Not in this context. I’m not a biologist,” Jackson answered.

“Do you believe the meaning of the word ‘woman’ is so unclear and controversial that you can’t give me a definition?” the Tennessee Republican pressed.

“Senator, in my work as a judge what I do is I address disputes. If there’s a dispute about a definition, people make arguments and I look at the law and I decide,” Jackson said, tap dancing around the question like Gene Kelly on “Singing in the Rain.”

“The fact that you can’t give me a straight answer about something as fundamental as what a woman is underscores the dangers of the kinds of progressive education that we are hearing about,” Blackburn asserted, summing up the thoughts of every single American with a dime-sized portion of common sense.

How far have we fallen as a civilized society when a question that was settled by simple observation millennia ago and has since been verified — unnecessarily — by scientific study is impossible to answer and brews this much controversy?

The documentary, produced by the Daily Wire and put together by Matt Walsh, was posted on Twitter for a week back in June, where it garnered a whopping 177 million views.

Earlier in the week, a biological male who identifies as a woman, Rikkie Valerie Kollé, won the crown of Miss Netherlands and will now be competing in the Miss Universe pageant.

“I DID IT!!!!!” Kollé, 22, went on to say in an Instagram post. “Yes I’m trans and I want to share my story but I’m also Rikkie and that’s what matters to me. I did this on my own strength and enjoyed every moment.”

Are we doomed? I’ll let you decide.