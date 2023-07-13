All in the Family: Al Sharpton's Brother Gets 30 Months in the Slammer

“Pastor” Kenneth Sharpton Glasgow, 58, the half-brother of America’s most successful race hustler — after BLM — Al Sharpton, is heading to jail.

Glasgow landed a 30-month stint in prison after being convicted of embezzling from two non-profits he founded, The Prodigal Child Project and The Ordinary People Society, both of which are located in Dothan, Ala. Both organizations promote the rights of people who have — in sweet irony — been to prison.

“Pastor” Glasgow, who runs Kenny Sharpton-Glasgow Ministries International, was also nailed for cocaine trafficking, income tax evasion, and lying to procure Social Security disability benefits. He was ordered to pay back the $376,000 he swiped from Social Security.

Prosecutors nailed “Pastor” Glasgow for swiping $407,000 from his two non-profit organizations. Prosecutors believe it could have been closer to $1 million, but the judge rejected this claim.

FACT-O-RAMA! Glasgow’s half-brother, the notorious Al Sharpton, was once a mob informant for the FBI.

Glasgow will also face charges for assaulting the police officer who was trying to retrieve drugs the “pastor” was hiding in his mouth during a traffic stop. He’ll go before a judge later this month. His lawyers believe these charges will be dropped.

Glasgow was arrested for capital murder years ago when a friend fired at and killed a 23-year-old woman from Glasgow’s car, which he was driving.

“I don’t know why I am facing capital murder charges,” Glasgow stated to The Dothan Eagle. “I’m not responsible for what someone else does. He just asked me for a ride to take him to look for his car.”

Those charges were eventually dropped.

Glasgow scored a 14-year sentence several decades ago for robbery and drugs. The experience drove him to start his two nonprofit organizations dedicated to formerly imprisoned people.

ICK-O-RAMA! Glasgow’s father is Al Sharpton, Sr. His mother is Tina Glasgow, Al Sharpton, Sr.’s actual stepdaughter and Kenneth Glasgow’s step-sister.

Glasgow was born missing two fingers. He grew up thinking people were pointing at him for his birth defect. Eventually, when he was five years old, someone told him the truth about his parents.

“I was born messed up. My fingers messed up. It’s meant for me to be messed up,” he once said.

Glasgow and his half-brother Al didn’t spend a lot of time together when they were younger. Glasgow spent the 1980s as a crack addict, which wouldn’t be a good look for his up-and-coming, race-baiting brother.

Conversely, Al Sharpton started his filthy career representing race hoaxer Tawana Brawley and the “Central Park 5” rape suspects, which didn’t go over well in the South when Glasgow was living.

The judge handed Glasgow the 30-month sentence after taking into account the work Glasgow’s non-profits have provided for people formerly incarcerated. Glasgow’s attorneys believe the sentence is fair.