Hypocritical UN Climate Talks Chief (and UAE Oil Company Head) Calls for 'Attacking All Emissions, Everywhere'

Well, folks, it seems we have a new contender for the “Most Ludicrous Statement of the Year” award. This year’s UN Climate Talks Chief, who also happens to be the head of a state oil company in the UAE, has made a rather… interesting… declaration. He has called for an all-out attack on emissions everywhere. Yes, you read that right. The man who heads an oil company, a significant contributor to carbon emissions (which aren’t a problem for ‘global climate’ anyway), is now preaching about the evils of emissions. It’s laughable!

In a statement that could only be described as a masterclass in hypocrisy, Sultan al-Jaber said, “We need to attack all emissions, everywhere. One, two, and three.” One can only wonder if he was counting the number of private jets he owns while making this statement.

But let’s not stop at the sheer hypocrisy of it all. Let’s delve into the absurdity of the notion of eliminating carbon emissions. It’s as if al-Jaber and his ilk believe we can simply wave a magic wand and poof! No more emissions. It’s a ludicrous idea, bordering on insanity, and potentially even dangerous.

Why dangerous, you ask? Well, consider the implications. The global economy, as we know it, is largely dependent on fossil fuels. A sudden, drastic shift away from this could lead to economic instability, job losses, and a host of other problems. But hey, who cares about the little people, right? As long as the globalist elites get to pat themselves on the back for “saving the planet.”

And that brings us to the crux of the matter. This isn’t about saving the planet. It’s about control. It’s about using the specter of ‘climate change’ to reset the economy and create a global system where a select few hold all the power, while the rest of us struggle to make ends meet.

In this brave new world, the elites will continue to live their lives of luxury, jetting around the world (in their private, emission-spewing jets, no doubt), while the rest of us are left to pick up the pieces.

So, thank you, al-Jaber, for your enlightening words. We’ll be sure to take them to heart, right after we finish laughing at the absurdity of it all. In the meantime, we’ll continue to live our lives, drive our cars, and do our best to make ends meet in this increasingly crazy world. Because, unlike some, we don’t have the luxury of hypocrisy.