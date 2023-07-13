UK's 'Tolerant' Attitude Invites the Dragon: China's Aggressive Penetration of UK Economy

Well, well, well, it seems that the UK’s “open arms” policy toward China has resulted in a rather unexpected guest. According to a report by the UK Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee, the UK’s so-called ‘tolerant’ attitude towards communist China has resulted in “an aggressive penetration” of the UK economy by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Who would have thought that being overly friendly with a global superpower known for its economic and political ambitions could lead to such a situation?

The report paints a rather grim picture of the UK’s current predicament. China, it seems, has taken a keen interest in the UK, primarily due to its close relationship with the United States and its influential role in international bodies. The UK, in China’s eyes, is a stepping stone to global dominance, a tool to be used in its ongoing struggle with the U.S. And the UK, in its infinite wisdom, has rolled out the red carpet, welcoming Chinese investment with open arms.

But it’s not just about money. China’s interest in the UK extends to espionage and interference. The UK, while not China’s top priority, is still a significant target. China’s strategy, it seems, is to reshape international systems in its favor, and the UK, with its reputation as an opinion-former, is a valuable pawn in this game.

The report also highlights China’s interest in the UK’s nuclear energy sector. China’s goal is to gain UK regulatory approval for its reactor designs, which it believes will influence other countries to permit Chinese investment in their civil nuclear sectors. The same philosophy, the report notes, lay behind Huawei’s interest in the UK’s 5G telecommunications network.

And how has the UK government responded to this “aggressive penetration”? With a shrug and a “business as usual” attitude, it seems. The report criticizes the government’s lack of a cohesive and comprehensive strategy to counter China’s ambitions. Instead, the government appears to be juggling conflicting priorities, struggling to balance economic interests with national security concerns.

In a rather ironic twist, the report suggests that the UK needs to start thinking long-term, just like China. China’s aspirations are looking ahead to 2049, and the UK needs to do the same. But given the current state of affairs, one can’t help but wonder if it’s a case of too little, too late.

So there you have it. The UK, in its quest for economic prosperity, has inadvertently opened the door to a potential threat. It’s a classic tale of the fox being invited into the henhouse. And while the government may argue that it’s all part of the game of international politics, one can’t help but question the wisdom of playing with fire. After all, as the old saying goes, “If you lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas.” Or in this case, if you invite a dragon into your home, don’t be surprised if it starts breathing fire.