'Sound of Freedom' Star Jim Caviezel Responds to Leftist Smear Campaign

A movie exposing the horror of child trafficking, “Sound of Freedom,” finally made it to theaters after years of being canceled and delayed—and immediately faced a stunning smear campaign that calls the non-political movie a “QAnon fantasy.” The movie’s star, Jim Caviezel, argued that fear is at the bottom of the disgusting media reaction.

Caviezel was speaking at a Q&A recently hosted by the distributor of “Sound of Freedom,” Angel Studios, according to Breitbart. “They’re scared. Quaking in their boots. And it’s because the public are listening to their hearts, which is what this film tells you to do,” Caviezel, a devout Catholic Christian, said. “When there is evil, real evil in the world, and when love is in your heart, boy, evil is just a coward to God.”

The movie’s director, Alejandro Monteverde, also spoke during the Q&A, noting that the media’s vicious blitz against “Sound of Freedom” doesn’t seem to have damaged the film’s popularity with audiences. Americans know better than to trust mainstream media. “One thing that’s amazing is, you know, we make movies for the audience. And I understand, you know, the critics’ world, but I like to focus on the audience, and the audience are responding. They’re the most important for us as filmmakers, as storytellers, and the audience are giving us 100 percent and that’s where I want to stay,” Monteverde said.

According to the movie itself, “Human trafficking is a $150 billion a year business. The United States is one of the top destinations for human trafficking and is among the larger consumers of child sex.” That’s horrifying. But it also makes one wonder about the leftists screeching absurd insults about “Sound of Freedom.” Is the media just furious that “Sound of Freedom” was doing better than woke films like the latest Indiana Jones and “Elementals”? Do they reflexively attack anything that is explicitly Christian? Or maybe there’s a darker side to some media attacks?

After all, a whistleblower said last year that the Biden administration was knowingly placing minors with traffickers as part of the Biden border crisis, which engenders a horrific rape culture. Yet the media continues to cover for Biden. Prominent leftist media figures accused of sexual misconduct include Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon, Matt Lauer, and Charlie Rose. So it wouldn’t exactly be unprecedented if there were quite a few sexual perverts in the media— especially at a time when these same outlets are unashamedly glorifying displays of sexual perversion (drag shows etc.) in front of little children.

And if the U.S. truly is one of the biggest consumers of child sex, that would include politicians, businessmen—and media figures.

Again, perhaps it’s the reflexive reaction against anything that is Christian or non-woke. But I don’t think we can ignore the fact that the same outlets praising LGBTQ sexual perversion, pushing the sexualization of kids in school, and disguising the border crisis are also displaying insane hatred for a movie that simply wants to expose the horrors of child trafficking.