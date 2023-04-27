The Morning Briefing: Tucker Carlson's Haters Are Going to Be Disappointed

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Tedwyck surprised everyone with his prolific talent for creating velvet paintings of Charo playing poker.

One of the more amusing aspects of Tucker Carlson’s unceremonious departure from Fox News is the fact that all of his leftist haters think he’ll be fading away. There has also been a lot of consternation along the same lines expressed by many of his fans. Everyone who has talked to me about it brings up Glenn Beck and Bill O’Reilly as examples of what they are worried about. The FNC audiences that they had when each left the network didn’t really follow them en masse.

I honestly think that the Carlson situation is different. Tucker — not Sean Hannity — has been the face of Fox News as the network has moved to the middle on a lot of things. The audience is his and not the network’s.

Matt wrote yesterday about why Carslon may have been given the boot by FNC:

Though he hasn’t said anything about this in public, Carlson believes that the network is on the verge of being sold by the Murdoch family. “Carlson has told people he doesn’t know why he was terminated. According to the source, [Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott] refused to tell him how the decision was made; she only said that it was made ‘from above.’ Carlson has told people he believes his controversial show is being taken off the air because the Murdoch children intend to sell Fox News at some point,” Vanity Fair reports.

If that’s true, there’s a real possibility that Fox News won’t be Fox News anymore, at least not the version of it that conservatives used to watch. It’s been changing for years and Carlson has been the one constant that was reminiscent of the old FNC. He was probably going to be due for a change of scenery soon anyway.

Carlson’s star has risen so much in recent years that he can’t be canceled, not even by the once-mighty Fox News. I’ve been reassuring people since Monday that I don’t even think this is a hiccup for him.

Kurt Schlichter’s latest column at Townhall express the same thing in that very Schlichterian way:

Tucker Carlson is neither down nor out; he is going to come back bigger and badder than ever. All you goofy virgins who love “Star Wars” will recall that when Darth Vader sliced Obi-Wan Kenobi in two – or at least his moth-eaten cloak – Ben stopped existing in this dimension and became a superbeing who popped in for a chat whenever Luke was in trouble. Tucker’s pretty much going to do that for the movement. Though Tucker may have been tossed off his perch at Fox (or jumped – we will eventually get the details on how this denouement went down), he will land on his feet and crush the libs beneath his preppy Topsiders.

The media landscape has changed so much in just the last few years that Carslon will be writing his own ticket rather easily. People are used to paying for content a la carte now. That wasn’t the case even five years ago.

As Schlichter mentions, Tucker also has experience launching his own media company, which he did with The Daily Caller. Throwing together some money people for a new venture won’t be difficult for him.

My personal opinion — and this is merely a hunch — is that Carlson might have some payback on his mind, so he’ll be more motivated than ever before.

Whatever he does, he’ll have fun doing it. That’s what I have always like about him. He’s serious when he needs to be but is always good for a laugh too. He’s not pinched and dour like so many conservative television personalities. He clearly enjoys his job and isn’t afraid to be goofy once in a while. I’m greatly looking forward to watching the lefty meltdown when Tucker Carlson proves that he’s bigger than Fox News.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free but it helps keep me off the streets AND supports conservative media.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Steven Spielberg Slams Woke Edits to Hollywood Classics, Including His Own

[WATCH] Tucker Carlson Breaks Silence, Releases Video Statement

So there’s that. Canadian Officials Reportedly Knew COVID Vaccine Wasn’t Effective Pre-Mandates

Is DeSantis Winning the Public Relations Battle Against Disney?

Minnesota Legislation Seeks to Normalize Pedophilia as a Sexual Orientation

Biden Failed to Deliver Justice as Taliban Kills Mastermind of Kabul Airport Attack

Heroic Ugandan President Rejects Global LGBTQ+++™ Lobby, Doubles Down on ‘Anti-Homosexual’ Bill

Biden Caught With Cheat Notes Giving Him Reporter’s Question for Press Conference

Arizona State Rep Caught Hiding Bibles. Guess Which Party She Belongs To

Will the Anglican Church Split?

Nashville Killings: the World’s Most Persecuted People — Christians — Must Always Remain Anonymous

Columbia Law School—EXPOSED

Former Ukraine PM Yulia Tymoshenko and Me

Everything Old Is New Again: EU Planning Stricter Moderation Across Platforms

Now Comes ‘Equitable Grading’ to Dumb Down Our Children

Bow-WOW: Majority of Top Veterinary Schools Implemented CRT/DEI

Trump’s Civil Rape Case Begins: Does It Have Legs?

Drugs and Cons: Fentanyl and Criminals Pour Across U.S. Border

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Struck Down, Tucker Will Become More Powerful Than You Can Possibly Imagine

Wait, The Ex-Tucker Carlson Producer Who Is Suing Him and Fox News Never Met Him?

The Primetime Ratings Collapse at Fox News Has Begun

Students Sue School After Being Forced to Remove Their ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Shirts

Texas House wants armed response on all school campuses

Cam&Co. Interest in armed school staff soaring in Colorado

Yeah…no. KJP: “Unlawful immigration is down”

Another factor in the firing of Tucker Carlson, his text messages

Granholm: DoD will be all-electric vehicles by 2030

Nikki Haley Nukes Her Campaign, Sides With Disney in Ridiculous Attack on Ron DeSantis

The Twitterverse Wins Again: User Suspended for Making a Pedo Flag, Elon Musk Responds

Reporter Who Secretly Gave Biden Question in Advance Gets Relentlessly Trolled

Senator Warren seeks to destroy the judiciary while Chief Justice Roberts refuses to testify

HHS whistle blower Tara Lee Rodas says U.S. gov is ‘middleman’ in child trafficking operation

Montana House bans trans lawmaker Zooey Zephyr from the floor for the rest of the session

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Insanity Wrap: McDonalds Wants HOW Much for a Big Mac?

In Wake of Dominion Settlement, Where’s The Accountability for Russian Collusion Hoax Coverage?

Fauci: Don’t Blame Me for COVID Lockdowns and School Closures

Biden 2024: Basement Campaigning 2.0

Disney Sues DeSantis, Alleges He ‘Weaponized’ Government Power to Damage Their Business

Is Bud Light’s ‘Unmitigated Disaster’ the End of Woke Corporatism?

Why the Bud Light Backlash Is Never Going Away

The Fool-proof Way to Tell When Joe Biden Is Lying – and It’s Not What You Think

Around the Interwebz

‘Big George Foreman’ Review: Boxing Biopic Takes Middleweight Swing At Heavyweight Story

After nearly two years, Virgin Galactic’s space plane returns to the sky

Does Ripping Off a Bandage Quickly Really Hurt Less?

Reduct This

REPORT: If You’re Googling How Long It Lasts in the Fridge Just Throw It Out: https://t.co/dKSmQ7akIw pic.twitter.com/8GSMfQmVbq — Reductress (@Reductress) April 26, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery