Will the Anglican Church Split Over Cultural Issues?

There have been two noticeable trends in Christianity over the past few decades. The first is a growing schism between those who hold to the traditional doctrines of the faith and those who take a more liberal approach, picking and choosing which doctrines to follow or eschewing orthodox beliefs altogether. The second is a shift in Christian influence away from the West, which is growing more secular, to the East, particularly Africa.

A recent move within the Anglican church is reflecting both trends. Last week, the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) met in Rwanda, and the conference concluded that it should distance itself from the leader of the Church of England, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, over his decision to “bless” same-sex unions even as the church will not actually perform gay marriage ceremonies.

Many of the churches in GAFCON that have taken the side of scriptural truth and morality are located in Africa and South America, although some of them are in the U.S., the UK, Australia, and Asia.

“Conservative Anglican leaders said that their church, riven by disagreements over homosexuality, could no longer recognize England’s Archbishop of Canterbury as first among equals and called for an overhaul of how the global denomination is led,” reports Francis X. Rocco at the Wall Street Journal.

Gafcon went so far as to say that it rejects Welby as a denominational leader.

“We have no confidence that the Archbishop of Canterbury nor the other Instruments of Communion led by him (the Lambeth Conference, the Anglican Consultative Council, and the Primates’ Meetings) are able to provide a godly way forward that will be acceptable to those who are committed to the truthfulness, clarity, sufficiency, and authority of Scripture,” reads the Kigali Commitment, GAFCON’s statement following the conference. “The Instruments of Communion have failed to maintain true communion based on the Word of God and shared faith in Christ.”

The Kigali Commitment points out that the disagreement is fundamentally over scriptural differences, noting that “The current divisions in the Anglican Communion have been caused by radical departures from the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. Some within the Communion have been taken captive by hollow and deceptive philosophies of this world (Colossians 2:8). Such a failure to hear and heed God’s Word undermines the mission of the church as a whole.”

This fight has been going on since February when Welby backed a proposal from some bishops to bless same-sex unions. That month, 10 of the Anglican church’s provinces signed a statement denouncing Welby as the leader of the church.