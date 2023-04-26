Biden Failed to Deliver Justice as Taliban Kills Mastermind of Kabul Airport Attack

During Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, America suffered a loss of 13 heroes at the hands of ISIS-K on Aug. 26, 2021. To save face, Biden tried to act tough by pledging to avenge the deaths of those Americans and hold the terrorists accountable. He made it clear that the United States would relentlessly pursue the perpetrators. “The United States will never rest. We will not forgive. We will not forget,” he claimed. “We will hunt you down to the ends of the Earth, and you will pay the ultimate price.”

Nothing happened. Justice never came. As soon as Afghanistan left the front pages, the Biden administration was quick to move on in the hopes of salvaging Biden’s presidency. But on Tuesday, the suspected mastermind of the attack was finally killed… not by American troops, but by the Taliban.

“The suspected mastermind of a gruesome suicide bombing during the United States’ pullout from Afghanistan was killed by the Taliban in recent weeks, U.S. officials disclosed Tuesday, an extraordinary development spotlighting the Biden administration’s newfound reliance on a former battlefield adversary to help confront terrorist threats,” the Washington Post reported. “The United States was not involved in the Taliban’s operation, said Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman. The administration developed confidence in its assessment only in the last few days, according to two other U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence. The suspect, they added, was responsible for additional violence in Afghanistan and probably harbored aspirations to carry out attacks on the West.”

Naturally, the Biden administration is attempting to exploit the Taliban’s efforts. White House spokesperson John Kirby touted the death as a significant setback for ISIS-K as if it we’d forget that it was Biden who promised to hunt down the terrorists responsible for the attacks “to the ends of the Earth.” Kirby referred to it as “yet another high-profile leadership loss” and confirmed that the individual was a crucial ISIS-K official involved in planning operations, such as the Kabul airport attack.

The Washington Post reported that the families of the 13 fallen U.S. service members were informed on Tuesday prior to an official announcement by the White House.

“It’s frustrating because we don’t know why they’re giving us this information now,” the father of Marine Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover told the Post. Hoover explained that he was contacted by a Marine Corps official who provided only obscure information about the Taliban’s operation.

Hoover raised concerns about whether the White House would take a “victory lap” over the killing, and whether anyone in the federal government would be accountable for the botched evacuation.

He also expressed disappointment with how senior administration officials have presented the events of the evacuation in the past few weeks. For instance, he mentioned Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s statement to the House lawmakers in March that he did not regret the operation. Additionally, he cited White House spokesperson John Kirby’s recent comments, in which he dismissed the idea that the evacuation was chaotic.