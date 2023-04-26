Tucker Carlson Has a Theory on Why He Was Fired

Tucker Carlson, who was abruptly fired by Fox News this week, has a theory about why he was let go from the network. If he’s right, the implications are quite significant.

Though he hasn’t said anything about this in public, Carlson believes that the network is on the verge of being sold by the Murdoch family.

“Carlson has told people he doesn’t know why he was terminated. According to the source, [Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott] refused to tell him how the decision was made; she only said that it was made ‘from above.’ Carlson has told people he believes his controversial show is being taken off the air because the Murdoch children intend to sell Fox News at some point,” Vanity Fair reports.

The potential sale of Fox News could have huge implications for the network. New ownership could shake up the entire network, which is already struggling in the wake of Carlson’s departure.

The news of his firing came as a surprise on Monday, as Carlson was the most-watched cable news anchor in history. It has since been disclosed that on Friday night, Lachlan Murdoch, the CEO of Fox Corporation, and Suzanne Scott, the CEO of Fox News Media, made the decision to terminate Carlson. Later, on Monday morning, Scott relayed this news to Carlson.

Related: AOC Called for Tucker Carlson to Be Censored Before His Fox News Departure

“The power that Mr. Carlson, 53, wielded outside Fox News could not insulate him from a growing list of troubles inside the network related to his conduct on and off the air, some of which had been grating on Mr. Murdoch and his father, Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of Fox Corporation, who co-founded the network in 1996, according to the two people with knowledge of the company’s decision,” explained the New York Times. “The host, a polarizing and unpopular figure at the network outside of his own staff, was exposed as part of a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems as a bully who denigrated colleagues and sources, often in profane and sexist language and called for the firing of Fox journalists whose coverage he disliked.”

The Murdochs were also reportedly uncomfortable with Tucker Carlson’s coverage of the Capitol riot, which included footage that was not presented by the January 6 committee, devastating the narrative they’d presented. The footage revealed Capitol Police escorting Jacob Chansley, also known as the “QAnon Shaman,” around the Capitol and granting him access to certain areas.

Tucker Carlson’s final show aired on Friday, April 21, and he was fired on Monday, denying him the opportunity to bid farewell to his viewers.