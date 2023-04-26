The Fool-proof Way to Tell When Joe Biden Is Lying – and It's Not What You Think

Joe Biden is a well-rehearsed plagiarizer, fabulist, prevaricator, and lying dog-faced pony solider. He seems to tell more lies than truths on a daily basis. There’s one way you can tell he’s teeing up a whopper, and it’s not what you think. Not a joke. Not a joke. You think I’m kidding? I’m not serious now!

Biden: "I grew up in a house where the price of gas went up, you felt it. It was a discussion at the kitchen table. Not a joke."

Joe’s lies go beyond shaving or embroidering the truth, and well beyond the I’m the greatest in the world bluster of Donald Trump. Joe Biden makes up big ol’ lying dogface pony soldier whoppers as easily as he breathes. He seems to think it makes him an everyman. I’ve only run across one person in my life who came close to Joe Biden’s whopper factory, and he was a pro. He was so bad he’d lie about what he had for lunch. But he’s got nothing on Joe Biden.

But Americans aren’t like the grandkids who have been told to nod and smile at gramps when it’s “there he goes again” time or the employee who says to herself, “I can’t believe I’m hearing this.”

Joe lied about the 51 intelligence guys who said Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation when it was his campaign that got former acting CIA Director Mike Morrell to issue it.

Here is the clip from the second presidential debate in 2020 where Joe Biden lies to America. https://t.co/RSEji7SGkp pic.twitter.com/SNJ3hFVAj8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 21, 2023

This week, Joe has lied about where his grandfather was born. It’s an unnecessary and easily verifiable story, but he just plows on.

Joe Biden lies about being born in the same hospital that his grandfather died in just two weeks prior. Biden was born in Pennsylvania. His grandfather died in Maryland almost an entire year earlier. pic.twitter.com/6uU3Yp8Abc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 25, 2023

Here’s another one in which he lies about a poll showing he’s done a very poor job.

BIDEN: "When the same polling data asks whether they think what kind of job I've done, it gets overwhelmingly positive results" Just 16% of Americans say they're better off under Biden. pic.twitter.com/nBiiNiPdyQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2023

He lies so much that finally, the GOP has set up a Joe Biden lie-ometer to keep up with all his fabulist fables and yarn-spinning.

It may be hard for some folks to tell when Joe needs to reel back in the truth. But besides the usual verbal tics like “I’m not kidding!” and “Not a joke, not a joke” that should notify listeners that they just heard a whopper, Joe has another tell.

Biden’s long-time White House stenographer Mike McCormick, who spent years transcribing every single thing uttered by the-then vice president, says it comes down to one thing. He told me recently on my Adult in the Room podcast that Joe’s tell involves who was in the room with him.

If he’s in a situation and he makes a really big, significant story out of it, but there’s only two people in the room, him and somebody else, usually the somebody else is either dead or untrustworthy. Like he has a story about him and Putin in the room together — nobody else was there — “And, I looked into Putin’s eyes and told him he had no soul!” Putin doesn’t remember it officially, and who in America would believe Putin over Biden? So all the American press say, “Hey, that’s great you did that! Wow, you’re so cool!” So that’s the kind of thing he does. He does that a lot with his old Senate pals who were segregationists. You know, he’d be in the room with these guys and they’d say something amazing about how civil rights changed my soul! Well, there were only two people in the conversation and the other guy is dead, so did it really happen? Do we really believe that?

On the podcast, McCormick also talks about another whopper Joe tells about meeting his wife, Jill.

When you write down every word an individual says, you get really good at telling when he’s lying. Find that part of the discussion at 38:21 in the video.

Additionally, McCormick kept track of all Biden’s words and cross-referenced them against the Hunter Biden emails and other information about his laptop (which I previously wrote about at PJ Media). In one notorious situation, McCormick went to the FBI after catching the president in an outright quid pro quo for son Hunter and the entire Biden clan. He also explains in our conversation how Hunter got inside details about gain-of-function research going on in Ukraine and got his partners to invest in the Silicon Valley company funding them.

The more you know…