Bow-WOW: Majority of Top Veterinary Schools Implemented CRT/DEI

Are YOU treating chocolate labs and golden labs differently? That seems to be the impression eight out of 11 of America’s top veterinary schools have, as they have implemented critical race theory (CRT) or Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in various ways. Wokeness is the cat’s meow these days when it comes to education, so you can expect in the future that your vet might know more about why he hates white people than what’s wrong with your pet.

CRT analyzes everything through the lens of race and treats all white people as inherently racist. Yet it also sometimes mocks black Americans who want to be more educated (as if being educated is being white) and tells minorities they are automatically disadvantaged by the “system.” American parents of all ethnic backgrounds have complained about the lessons CRT teaches kids. DEI involves similar principles to CRT and LGBTQ ideology.

American Greatness reported on the research from CriticalRace.org, which recently began looking at veterinary schools on top of the other educational institutions it tracks.

The survey reveals that four of the 11 schools have made it mandatory for students to undergo such training and curriculum, while eight have mandatory training for staff and faculty, and six have implemented DEI in their hiring processes. Furthermore, seven of the schools have tools in place for students to report “incidents of bias” or “violations of inclusivity” to school authorities.

Who knew taking Fido to the vet could label you a white supremacist? When even vets learn to parrot leftist political talking points, education has reached a new level of stupid.

CriticalRace.org said the new CRT/DEI policies in veterinary schools are based on claims that “the industry was exclusively for White people.” Or, as Cornell alleged, “building anti-racism in animal welfare” is necessary. Supposedly, white pet owners don’t want “a Black veterinarian treating their pet.” What is this, the 19th century? How can the American Veterinary Medical Association claim such an attitude is pervasive? CriticalRace.org also noted claims that legislation regarding pit bulls somehow supposedly shows “biases towards persons of color.”

CriticalRace.org admitted it was stunned by its findings. The researchers began to look at veterinary schools “half-seriously at first, cracking jokes about it, pretty sure there was no cause for concern.” Oh, well. The website now has a specific database about vet schools.

CriticalRace.org concluded its piece, “Every single facet of our educational systems is overrun with this pernicious and divisive DEI grossness. And we’re here to shine light on the spread.”