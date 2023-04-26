Heroic Ugandan President Rejects Global LGBTQ+++™ Lobby, Doubles Down on 'Anti-Homosexual' Bill

As reported previously, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has fallen under intense pressure from Western governments and international NGOs to allow them to reshape his country’s society to accommodate LGBTQ+++™ ideology.

(It’s worth noting here that Museveni was theoretically democratically elected in 2016, and so criticism from the Western governments would seem to contradict their professed deep respect for Democracy™ they use to bludgeon Donald Trump and other political opponents.)

This guy, as Duke Nukem would say, has got balls of steel.

The issue at hand, as alluded to above, is a bill derided as “anti-homosexual” that passed through Ugandan Parliament and made its way to Museveni’s desk for approval.

(A whopping 387 of the 389 total legislators voted “yes,” a 99.4% to 0.6% spread; again I ask, what about Democracy™?)

Via the Guardian, April 3:

The Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni, has called on African leaders to reject “the promotion of homosexuality”, suggesting he will sign into law a controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill, which was passed by parliament last month. The bill, which imposes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality” and life imprisonment for “recruitment, promotion and funding” of same-sex “activities”, has been widely criticised internationally, with the UN high commissioner for human rights urging the president not to sign it. Speaking on Sunday, Museveni said homosexuality was “a big threat and danger to the procreation of human race [sic]”.

Now, apparently in response to the criticism he’s received — and no doubt, threats to sabotage his political career or worse behind the scenes — Museveni has not only persisted in his support for the legislation but has actually doubled down by making it stronger.

Via Pink News:

In a terrifying turn of events, Uganda’s anti-LGBTQ+ president Yoweri Museveni has sent the Anti-Homosexuality Bill back to parliament in an effort to render it even more draconian. In its current form, the Anti-Homosexuality Bill would make it illegal to simply identify as LGBTQ+. Those found guilty could face up to 20 years in prison, while those convicted of “aggravated homosexuality” could be executed. Museveni sent the bill back on Thursday (20 April) because it wasn’t harsh enough.

Let’s just take a moment to appreciate the excellent phrase “aggravated homosexuality.” Would Dylan Mulvaney qualify for prosecution under the statute?

Of course, I’m not in favor of executing gays. That’s a tad too close to ISIS ideology for me. It just feels good to see a courageous foreign leader successfully (so far) resist the global LGBTQ+++™ social engineering.

But we’ll see how committed he is once the CIA gets active in Uganda.