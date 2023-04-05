Ugandan President: Africa Must 'Save the World' From LGBTQ+++™ 'Degeneration'

As I have previously documented elsewhere, the West has a fetish for exporting its LGBTQ+++™ Social Justice™ ideology all throughout the world — whether its inhabitants want it or not.

This is a form of neo-colonialism, and it’s as repugnant as but more pernicious than any preceding form of colonialism. Rather than simply stealing resources, the goal is to warp the local culture beyond recognition.

A coalition of African nations, including Kenya and Uganda, are among the most ardent holdouts.

In response, the corporate media has pioneered an entirely new sub-genre of the craft: the ritual LGBTQ+++™ shaming of African leaders over their stance on homosexuality and transgenderism in each and every interview.

Here’s a challenge: find a CNN interview with an African leader from the past ten years that doesn’t include pointed questions about LGBTQ+++™ rights and accusations of discrimination. You won’t be able to do it. It’s usually the lead question.

Yet despite the public pressure, matched surely with behind-the-scenes pressure using the threat of withholding development aid as a bargaining chip, Uganda and Kenya remain defiant.

Via the Guardian, April 3, 2023:

The Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni, has called on African leaders to reject “the promotion of homosexuality”, suggesting he will sign into law a controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill, which was passed by parliament last month. The bill, which imposes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality” and life imprisonment for “recruitment, promotion and funding” of same-sex “activities”, has been widely criticised internationally, with the UN high commissioner for human rights urging the president not to sign it. Speaking on Sunday, Museveni said homosexuality was “a big threat and danger to the procreation of human race [sic]”.

“Africa should provide the lead to save the world from this degeneration and decadence, which is really very dangerous for humanity. If people of opposite sex [sic] stop appreciating one another then how will the human race be propagated?” the president asked rhetorically.

Of course, propagating the human race is not a major interest of the multinational corporate state — quite the opposite. Human reproduction, in their estimation, is a scourge that must be eliminated through transgenderism, decreased food supplies in the name of fighting “climate change,” third-wave feminism, and other social engineering tools.

I recently sat for a podcast with two other PJ Media writers, Catherine Salgado and Gregory Byrnes, to discuss the ultimate aim of "woke ideology" (all apologies for the poor audio on my part). We reached the general consensus that, at the bottom, depopulation is the goal.