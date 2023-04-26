Drugs and Cons: Fentanyl and Criminals Pour Across U.S. Border

As the Biden border crisis continues, deadly fentanyl—among other drugs—and dangerous criminals continue to enter the U.S. on a daily basis (along with hundreds of military-age Chinese men).

In fact, multiple headlines and stories posted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) just within the last eight days emphasize how dangerous the situation at the border is. Keep in mind that over 70,000 Americans died in 2021 from “synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl).” The anti-American Chinese Communist Party is the source for much of this fentanyl. Furthermore, the Border Patrol arrested a whopping 12,028 criminal illegals in Fiscal Year 2022. Biden’s open border is a deadly menace to Americans.

“Del Rio [Texas] Sector agents arrest MS-13 gang member and four sex offenders” (April 25) Two of the sex offenders were previously convicted of “felony sexual abuse” in Oregon and New York, and another was convicted of “criminal sexual conduct with a minor.” All of the men had been previously deported.

“Port of El Paso CBP officers seize fentanyl and cocaine” (April 25) There was an estimated $422,000 worth of the drugs seized.

”CBP officers seize fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing” (April 21) The drugs in total had “an estimated street value” of over $312,000.

”CBP officers seize fentanyl and methamphetamine at the Paso Del Norte border crossing” (April 20) El Paso, Texas, sees a constant stream of drug smuggling due to the open border.

“Laredo [Texas] Sector Border Patrol arrests lawless gang member” (April 19) CBP described the young Mexican national, Heriberto Bustos-Bautista, as having “an extensive criminal history.” This included aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon. Oh, and Bustos-Bautista was previously deported, of course. Deportation certainly doesn’t stop illegal aliens, including criminals like Bustos-Bautista, from re-entering the U.S., thanks to the Biden administration.

“Two murder suspects encountered by U.S. Border Patrol” (April 19) The suspects were encountered in California.

”We’re spilling the beans! $21.1 million worth of fentanyl pills concealed within a shipment of green beans”(April 18) It was about 776 pounds of fentanyl, seized in California. Imagine how many Americans could be killed by that much fentanyl.

”Border Patrol Agents at Laredo Sector dismantle a stash house” (April 18) Stash houses are used by human smugglers to hide groups of illegal aliens.

Unfortunately, there will be many more stories in the days to come. This is exactly why we cannot have another four years of Joe Biden.