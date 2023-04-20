Military Invasion? Hundreds of Young Chinese Men Entering U.S. Open Border

Is the Chinese Communist Party already sending an invasion force across the wide-open southern U.S. border?

I reported for PJ Media in February on the big spike in Chinese illegal migrants entering the U.S. thanks to the Biden administration’s disastrous open border policies. I said that almost certainly there were plants from the mass murdering Chinese Communist Party (CCP) among the migrants and that it was the start of what could be a military invasion. Unfortunately, that seems to have been an even more accurate analysis than I realized at the time. Fox News reported on April 19 on the fact that groups of military-aged Chinese men now line up on a daily basis to head to the U.S. Is there an unacknowledged CCP military invasion of the U.S. happening right now?

I’m not the only one who proposed that interpretation. Fox News’s China expert Gordon Chang tweeted the Fox News clip with the comment, “Is this #China’s first wave in its attack on #America?”

WATCH: Video shows hundreds of military-age Chinese men headed towards US through Latin America https://t.co/dn8xFBdDPX pic.twitter.com/vSzPreUart — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 19, 2023

Muckraker.com’s Anthony Rubin took a video of the hundreds of military-age Chinese men waiting to head to the U.S. through the Central American Darien Gap and said on Fox that such a scenario occurs “every day, multiple times a day… it certainly doesn’t look good.” That’s the understatement of the century.

Rubin said that these Chinese men are all people who, for some reason, can’t fly to the U.S. directly, so they fly to Central America and then head up to cross the southern U.S. border. Maybe I’m jumping to conclusions, but if they can’t fly directly to America, there’s probably a good reason they shouldn’t be here.

Two residents of New York City were recently arrested as the Justice Department said they were secretively running a police station in America for the Chinese Communist Party. Multiple such illicit CCP police stations have been identified in America, and former intelligence officer and Trump advisor Anthony Shaffer indicated that there are numerous CCP intelligence collection points secretly operating in the U.S. The China Show described the CCP police stations as “sending in the military.” Add to that President Joe Biden’s various worrisome Chinese financial ties, and America’s national security becomes increasingly questionable.

According to Fox, while 71 military-age Chinese migrants crossed the Darien Gap in Jan.-March 2022, a whopping 2,200 crossed the Gap in Jan.-March 2023. With the CCP becoming ever more openly aggressive against America and boasting that a U.S.-led world order is crumbling in favor of a Chinese-led world order, it’s not improbable that the Darien Gap stream of Chinese men is the beginning of a CCP military invasion.