The Morning Briefing: Biden White House Is So Polluted With Sleaze It Should Be a Superfund Site

There used to be a lot of talk in America about “respecting the office of the presidency” even if one found the current office holder objectionable. For most of my adult life I’ve tried to do just that.

Then the questionable COVID election gave us a president whose pudding brain is being run by a bunch of far-left psychos who don’t respect the office at all. Joe Biden’s handlers have turned the office of the presidency into a cesspool of graft that makes Richard Nixon look like a soloist in a boys’ choir by comparison.

It truly seems as if the mission statement of the Biden administration is to corrupt everyone in the Executive Branch on its way to destroying trust in our institutions and eventually the Republic itself.

The worst aspect of this Constitution-shredded presidency has been the way it transformed the Federal Bureau of Investigation from being a domestic security agency to a taxpayer funded organized crime goon squad. What little faith conservatives had in government has been shattered by that and it’s not going to be coming back.

Matt has the latest story about the unholy alliance between Biden’s puppet masters and the agency that used to at least pretend it was looking out for all American citizens:

New information is being uncovered regarding the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s unprecedented raid of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home last year. According to America First Legal (AFL), a judicial watchdog, an investigation of the raid confirmed that the FBI gained access to NARA records through a “special access request” made by the Biden White House on behalf of the Department of Justice. “On August 8, 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted an unprecedented raid of Mar-a-Lago on the ground that potentially classified records existed there. According to press reports, Biden Administration aides were “stunned” to hear of this development,” AFL begins in a press release. “However, new NARA records obtained through America First Legal’s investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Mar-a-Lago raid further confirmed that the FBI obtained access to these records through a ‘special access request’ from the Biden White House on behalf of the Department of Justice (DOJ).”

We are too far into the collective nervous breakdown that Democrats have been having since November 2016 to accurately assess the damage that their desire to exact revenge on Trump has cost the nation.

It’s not as if Team Biden doesn’t have anything else to work on. That’s one of the many things about this that every patriotic American has the right to be irate about. Despite the administration’s spin to the contrary, the economy is still a mess and Americans are struggling financially. WWIII is just dying to happen. The Mexican border is a humanitarian and national security crisis.

But President LOLEightyonemillion has the feds busy with wreaking havoc with Trump’s life and the lives of anyone who supports him.

While patriotic, law-abiding Americans are suffering under Biden’s New East Berlin approach to governing, criminals are no doubt thriving thanks to the FBI’s shift in priorities. Open borders and a domestic security agency that’s busy spying on Catholics who go to church rather than looking for gun runners — what could go wrong?

The Bidens will be getting Christmas cards from all of the cartels this year.

It’s a valid question to ask how much more of this the United States can endure. It feels like the Biden handlers are redoubling their efforts to shred the fabric of American society just in case one of their Magic Mail-In Ballot machines breaks down next year.

Is the availability of Xanax being affected by the supply chain problems?

Asking for a friend.

