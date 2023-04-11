Bye-Bye, Birdie: Twitter Inc. Dies, X Corp. Is Born, According to a Court Filing

Bye-bye, Twitter birdie. Based on a recent court filing, it appears Twitter Inc. has been renamed X Corp. Now we just have to solve for X to find out what that means.

Investigative journalist Laura Loomer shared a screenshot of what appears to be a court filing from April 4. The filing says, “Pursuant to Rule 7.1(a)(1) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, the undersigned counsel for Defendant X Corp., as successor in interest to named Defendant Twitter, Inc., hereby states that Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists. X Corp. is a privately held corporation. Its parent corporation is X Holdings Corp. No publicly traded corporation owns 10% or more of the stock of X Corp. or X Holding Corp.”

Aside from the unimaginative name, X Corp.’s birth appears to raise a whole lot of questions. How many changes will there be to Twitter now that it’s X Corp.? What will the changes tend toward? Will this be better or worse for free speech online?

BREAKING: According to a recent court filing, Twitter is now “X”. “Twitter, Inc has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists.” pic.twitter.com/W42VwUEGMB — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 11, 2023

It’s certainly been a big couple of weeks for Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Not only did Musk seemingly dissolve Twitter by merging it into the new X Corp., but his Tesla China branch is going to open a new Megapack factory in China, despite the Chinese Communist Party’s mass murder and other ongoing crimes. Let’s hope the “X Corp.” change turns out to be better news than the new Chinese Tesla factory.

Tesla opening Megapack factory in Shanghai to supplement output of Megapack factory in California https://t.co/hDpqoyNeOx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2023

Musk‘s only comment on Twitter’s new incarnation appears to be a tweet of the single letter, “X.”.

X — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2023

He joked on April 9 about changing the Twitter sign, but not to “X Corp.” Musk tweeted, “Our landlord at S[an]F[rancisco] HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove ‘w’, so we painted it [sic] background color. Problem solved!” He added, “They tried to muffle our titter 🤭.”

They tried to muffle our titter 🤭 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2023

According to IBC Group CEO Mario Nawfal, who shared a different screenshot of the filing than Loomer did, the filing comes from the Southern District of Florida. “Is this the start of the everything app?” Nawfal wondered. His screenshot of the court filing says, “Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists. X Corp. is a privately held corporation, incorporated in Nevada and with its principal place of business in San Francisco, California, and is thus a citizen of Nevada and California. Its parent corporation is X Holdings Corp.”

#BREAKING: Twitter is Dead A filing at Southern District of Florida shows that Twitter Inc has merged with X Corp and now Twitter no longer exists. X Corp’s parent company is X Holding Corps. The new phase of Twitter will be X Corp. Is this the start of the everything app? pic.twitter.com/vposdXKbGV — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 11, 2023

Only time (and Elon Musk) will tell whether X Corp. will produce the “everything app” or not.