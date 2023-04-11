Florida Lawmaker Says What We're All Thinking About the Trans Crowd

I wanted to lead this article off with a Courtney Love quote that I read years ago, but I couldn’t find it. So I’ll paraphrase it. Love once told an interviewer that she had to learn the difference between honesty and candor, and she explained that honesty is telling the truth, while candor is telling the truth in a way that could offend.

She said it much more colorfully, but the point is still valid. And one Florida lawmaker may have learned that lesson the hard way, especially when it comes to the transgender madness that’s sweeping the nation.

Florida’s HB 1521, currently under debate in the legislature, addresses people entering restrooms that don’t correspond to their biological gender. Also called the Safety in Public Spaces Act, the bill declares:

A person 18 years of age or older who willfully enters, for a purpose other than those listed in subsection (6), a restroom or changing facility designated for the opposite sex and refuses to immediately depart when asked to do so by another person present in the restroom or changing facility commits a misdemeanor of the second degree…

Subsection (6) of the bill provides clear exceptions, such as assisting an elderly relative, chaperoning a child, and cleaning, servicing, or inspecting an empty facility, and in each of those cases, the space must have no one else present.

Rep. Webster Barnaby (R-Deltona) made a couple of remarks during a debate on the bill that he may wish he could take back, but he was only saying what people all across America are thinking.

“We have people that live among us today on planet Earth that are happy to display themselves as if they were mutants from another planet,” Barnaby said, as Flagler Live reports. “This is the planet Earth where God created men male and women female. I’m a proud Christian conservative Republican. I’m not on the fence, not on the fence.”

But he didn’t stop there. He continued by referring to “demons and imps who come and parade before us and pretend that you are part of this world. So, I’m saying my righteous indignation is stirred. I am sick and tired of this. I’m not going to put up with it. You can test me and try to take me on. But I promise you I’ll win every time.”

Other legislators scrambled to kiss up to the trans crowd. “I see you, hear you, understand, and love you,” Rep. Kristen Arrington, (D-Kissimmee) declared after Barnaby spoke. “Definitely, I’m still a little bit thrown off from the last comments here and just really want to let you all know that there are many here that understand and support you.”

In my head, I’m picturing Arrington kneeling before the trans lobby like Drew Barrymore paying homage to Dylan Mulvaney. But other GOP members got in on the trans worship as well.

“I’m also a Christian man, and I just want to say to some of the folks in here who shared their testimony, I appreciated you coming up. You’re not an evil being. I believe that you’re fearfully and wonderfully made,” Rep. Chase Tramont (R-Port Orange) — who actually sponsored the Safety in Public Spaces Act — said. “And I want you to live your life as well. There’s no easy way to go about addressing legislation. There’s no easy way to make everybody happy on all sides. There just isn’t.”

Here’s a handy translation of Tramont’s remarks: “I’m a Christian, too, and I sponsored this bill, but please, please, pleeeeease don’t cancel me!”

As one might expect after someone says something controversial about the LGBTQWILLITEVEREND community, Barnaby offered an apology. But his apology didn’t exactly come with the fealty that the left has come to expect from those who have sinned and fallen short of the glory of woke.

“I would like to apologize to the trans community for referring to you as demons,” Barnaby said. And that was it — a bare minimum apology. He’s basically an 8-year-old apologizing for pulling his little sister’s hair.

I’m sure the left thinks Barnaby didn’t go far enough in his apology. At the same time, I can’t help but think that plenty of Americans wonder why he even apologized at all.

To bring out the moral of this story, I’ll use a Courtney Love quote that I did find. She once said, “I’m not going to apologize for offending you. Actually, I think you should thank me.”