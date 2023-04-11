Kruiser's 'The Worst of Times' for the Week of Apr. 3-9, 2023

(NOTE: I read The New York Times Opinion section so that others don’t have to. While I could write something every day that mocks the lunacy there, I decided to just highlight a few of them once a week. I’ll also offer one from The Washington Post so they don’t feel left out. I provide the actual headline from the op-ed and go from there. Enjoy.)

Whenever there is a week or two gap between installments of this column, it’s generally because almost all of the Opinion pieces in the Times are so one-note that I have a difficult time finding three of them that are different enough to fill the post. We got lucky last week; the prog kids were all over the place. That makes the mocking easy.

So let’s dive in.

1: The Abortion Ban Backlash Is Starting to Freak Out Republicans

This was written by New York Times Opinion regular Michelle Goldberg. One of the most prevalent opinions about how the Republicans turned the Red Wave into a Red Trickle last November is that the nuking of Roe vs. Wade was the cause for all of the electoral misfortune. That’s a super great story if you have no knowledge of the GOP’s history of being able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Unfortunately, it’s an opinion held by many elected Republicans and conservative commentators.

I reject the notion that independent voters or moderate Republicans in America’s Heartland were unwilling to vote for the party that doesn’t want to kill babies.

The Democrats’ flying monkeys in the mainstream media are going to spend the entire 2024 election cycle using this hot take as a way to get the GOP to abandon its position on the sanctity of life. They’ll try to sell it with a promise of greater popularity with the independent electorate.

That’ll never happen, and the Dems know it.

It’s just the kind of thing that the need-to-be-liked Republicans will fall for though.

2: When George W. Bush Was a Hero

It’s ultra-hack Nicholas Kristof’s turn to indulge in the time-honored liberal media tradition of fondly remembering a Republican politician years after savaging him or her:

This is a tough column for a liberal to write. You may recall that I spent eight years hammering President George W. Bush for just about everything he did (and he deserved it!), yet one more thing must be said: Bush started the single best policy of any president in my lifetime. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Bush’s mammoth program to fight H.I.V. and AIDS. That turned the tide of the epidemic and has saved 25 million lives so far.

Liberal media types do this kind of thing to make it seem as if they’re capable of seeing all sides.

It’s just so much you-know-what covering. They’re all frothing, biased lunatics. They never change or mellow, they just learn to act as if they have.

3: Trump’s Indictment Is Karmic Justice, Regardless of the Verdict

Opinion columnist Pamela Paul penned this daddy issues feelings journal entry. She and her “I didn’t get hugged enough!” ilk all know that the indictments against Trump aren’t going to stick. They merely wanted to revel in the public spectacle of him turning himself in.

They’re vengeful, pathetic children.

Imagine how the poor dears are going to react when Trump is inaugurated for the second time in 2025.

PostScript: Clarence Thomas is proof that the Supreme Court needs reform

This is from the Editorial Board. When the left talks about SCOTUS reform it means rigging the court so that it’s packed with liberal justices for the foreseeable future. They’d love to take a shortcut and get rid of Clarence Thomas before he wants to retire, which is what this is really about.

Sorry commies, you’re Linus waiting around for the Great Pumpkin on this one. Justice Thomas isn’t going anywhere, and you won’t be packing anything.

Nice try, though.

Until next week!

